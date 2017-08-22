Khaligraph Jones unleashes new music video dubbed ‘nataka iyo doh’

Kenya’s self proclaimed OG Khaligraph Jones has released a new hit music video titled ‘ nataka iyo doh’ which translates to ‘I want that money’. Jones takes his rap skills and rhyme scheme to a whole new level on this track.

Nataka Iyo Doh is produced at Blu Ink Studios, Beat by Magix Enga, BGVs by Sagini and Video Directed by Moses Osidiana.

Watch the video here: