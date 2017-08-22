Khaligraph Jones unleashes new music video dubbed ‘nataka iyo doh’

August 22, 2017 26 Views

Kenya’s self proclaimed OG Khaligraph Jones has released a new hit music video titled ‘ nataka iyo doh’ which translates to ‘I want that money’. Jones takes his rap skills and rhyme scheme to a whole new level on this track.

Nataka Iyo Doh is produced at Blu Ink Studios, Beat by Magix Enga, BGVs by Sagini and Video Directed by Moses Osidiana.

READ ALSO:Mike Mbuvi ‘Sonko’ is officially Nairobi County Governor

Watch the video here:

Entertainment

