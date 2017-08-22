Kenyatta family lead country in marking 39 years since the passing on of Kenya’s founding father

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Mama Ngina Kenyatta have today led the nation in marking 39 years since the death of Kenya’s founding father and Kenya s first president Mzee Jomo Kenyatta.
The President lay a wreath at the mausoleum at Parliament buildings before proceeding to the St. Stephens cathedral for a memorial mass.
