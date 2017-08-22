IEBC to impose sanctions on electoral candidates who fail to bring down posters, banners

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has said it will hunt down and impose sanctions on candidates in the 2017 elections whose posters, banners, billboards and placards shall not have been brought down by next week Monday.

In a letter circulated to concerned parties, the IEBC Chairperson noted that under the elections act number 24 of 2011, which cites the electoral code of conduct, all concerned parties are required to comply within seven days of the notice.

‘IEBC HEREBY GIVES NOTICE to all candidates, agents, political parties and party members; that following the conclusion of General Elections conducted on the 8th of August, 2017: you are required to remove all banners, billboards, placards and posters erected during the election period within seven (7) days of this Notice, failing which the Commission SHALL impose sanctions stipulated under the Second Schedule (Electoral Code of Conduct) of the Elections Act, 2011,’ read the notice issued yesterday..