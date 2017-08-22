Business highlights – August 22 2017 – NSSF members to use savings as collateral for loans

Farmers turn to coffee hawking, blame co-ops for delayed payments:

Coffee farmers from Central Kenya have resorted to hawking their produce claiming that their societies have been delaying their payments for too long.

The farmers are accusing the co-operative societies of taking too long to pay their dues and paying low prices for the produce despite the high cost of inputs.

Experts however warn that the trend will relegate once big factories and societies to warehouses.

Several factories and cooperative societies in Mathira and Tetu constituencies, Nyeri County are already on the brink of closure.

Mobile money transfer rapidly phasing out card payments:

Mobile and agency banking have become quickly rising trends, edging out other forms of banking and payment services.

Card payment services for instance have been on the decline over the last five as the more convenient and easily accessible mobile money services take over.

Though mobile and agency banking is relatively more expensive, more Kenyans have migrated to the two platforms in a move championed by increased advancement in the country’s fintech sub-sector

“The convenience offered in mobile money is drawing more people away from the older model of banking and because of this, card payments are going to take a hit going into the future,” a financial analyst at Dyer & Blair Investment Bank Kasee Mbao said.

NSSF members to use savings as collateral for credit:

Subscribers to the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) will soon be able to use their savings as collateral for credit facilities once the 2013 NSSF Act becomes operational.

This will be the second attempt to enforce the new law after a pile of suits by employees and trade unions hindered its materialization in 2014.

The Act upgraded NSSF from a provident fund to a pension scheme, which requires that all workers pay a minimum of 12% of their gross salaries to the fund. The amount is to be equally split between the employee and the employer.