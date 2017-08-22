Bobi Wine singing his way to State House Uganda

Kyadondo East Member of Parliament and celebrated musician Hon. Kyagulanyi popularly known as Bobi Wine is setting his eyes on Uganda’s top political seat. When he joined politics, many thought he had given up on music for politics, but they were wrong, he is singing his way to State house by winning the hearts of Ugandans with his music and the political revolution.

Sworn in just over six weeks ago, the first time legislator is continuously receiving lots of love from all corners of the country. This has seen the artiste gain even more confidence in his quest to takeover as President of the republic of Uganda. Bobi is in it to win it and just like that, he is in studio and from the sneak peaks from his photos and behind the scene videos, the cinematography is state house themed.