Business highlights – August 22 2017 – Japan’s Kansai takes over Sadolin East Africa

Cancer victim wins $417m against Johnson and Johnson:

Pharmaceutical and medical devices manufacturer, Johnson and Johnson, has lost a cancer suit against one of their consumers who claimed that the firm’s talc-based products caused her ovarian cancer.

The case was one of thousands of lawsuits brought nationwide alleging the company failed to warn consumers of the risk of cancer from talc in its products.

The California Jury on Monday ordered the company to pay Ms. Eva Echeverria, 63, $417 million (Ksh43.1 billion) which included $347 million in punitive damages.

Ms. Echeverria is said to have developed the disease after decades of using Johnson’s products for feminine hygiene.

Equity Bank’s profit dips by 7.4% amid tough operating environment:

Top-tier lender, Equity Bank, has posted a net profit of Ksh9.33 billion for the first six months of 2017, marking a 7.4% decline from the Ksh10.07 billion recorded in the same 2016.

The decline has been attributed to the interest rate capping law introduced last year that has affected the banking industry.

Net interest income fell by 15.5% to Sh17.9 billion from Sh21.2 billion in June 2016.

The bank’s loan book contracted to Sh265 billion in the period under review, compared to Sh269 billion last year while non-interest income rose by 19.6 to hit Ksh12.9 billion.

“The banking industry going through a difficult environment. Interest rate caps has had effect on the economy,” Group CEO James Mwangi said at the briefing.

Japan’s Kansai takes over Sadolin EA:

Leading coatings company Kansai Plascon Africa Limited has finalized its acquisition of Sadolin Paint East Africa, in a transaction set to shake-up the industry.

Kansai, a subsidiary of Japan based Kansai Paint Co, announced recently in Uganda that it had concluded its agreement to purchase Sadolin Paints operations in Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Zanzibar and Burundi.

This is the largest corporate acquisition in East Africa in the last two years.

Details of the acquisition are expected to be released tomorrow in Nairobi as the two firms make a joint formal announcement.

The acquisition process began in February.