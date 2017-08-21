Sports highlights August 21 2017

Hong Kong tie with Simbas in test match

Strathmore centre Alex Olaba, scored on his Kenya Simbas debut as kenya fought back to draw 19-19 with Hong Kong in a test at the RFUEA ground. Although the Kenyans were forced to rally from behind in the first leg of the international test match yesterday, it was a good ending for the debutant. Simbas assistant coach Dominique Habimana’s gamble to field a youthful side almost backfired, however, as the hosts trailed 14-12 deep into the second half before the experienced Dennis Muhanji touched down a converted try to tie the scores 19-19. “The youngsters had some flashes of brilliance and did well as the game progressed. It is in a test series match like this that we can try different combinations and things like intensity,” said Habimana, who was in charge of the team since Head coach Jerome Paarwater is away.

Real Madrid begin their La Liga title defence with an easy 3-0 victory at Deportivo La Coruna

With forward Cristiano Ronaldo suspended, Bale scored the opener after a clean pass from Karim Benzema’s . Casemiro converted Marcelo’s cross and scored the second goal before Toni Kroos made it 3-0. Keylor Navas saved Florin Andone’s penalty, before Ramos was dismissed. The Madrid defender picked up his second yellow card for a high elbow in an aerial challenge, having received his first for shoving Fabian Schar’s face. Depor centre-back Schar had pushed his head close to Ramos’ in an angry confrontation for which he was booked. Ramos, 31, has now been sent off 23 times for Madrid, and 18 times in La Liga.

Neymar scores twice as 10-man Paris Saint-Germain see off Toulouse

Neymar marked his home debut with two goals as Paris Saint-Germain came from behind to beat Toulouse 6-2 at the Parc des Princes last might to go top of Ligue 1. The Brazilian star has now scored three goals in two matches for his new team after his world record £200m transfer from Barcelona after opening his account for PSG in the win at Guingamp last weekend.Another debutant who threatened to steal the show was Max Gradel who gave the visitors a surprise lead. After equalising in the 31st minute, Neymar set up Adrien Rabiot to score four minutes later to send his team into the interval in front.