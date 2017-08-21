Sports highlights August 21 2017

Barcelona gives Liverpool deadline to accept Philippe Coutinho offer
Barcelhashave given Liverpool a deadline to accept their recent bid for Philippe Coutinho or they will withdraw their offer for the Brazilian international. Liverpool insisted they have no intention of selling Coutinho this summer as they rejected a third bid of £113m for him on Friday afternoon. Barce are keen to find Neymar’s replacement after he moved to Paris Saint-Germain. The Spanish giants have shown interest in both Coutinho and Borussia Dortmund winger Ousmane Dembele .
‘New signings will improve Tottenham’, says Dele Alli
Following Davinson Sanchez’s arrival from Ajax, Dele Alli is confident that new signings can aid Spurs improve as a team. He believes that increased competition for places will lead to better performances on the pitch. “It’s a positive step, I think we’ve got a strong side at the minute anyway so any player that the gaffer and the chairman thinks is going to help the squad can only be a positive. Competition is always good so I’m sure the players at the back will be working hard to try and keep their places and he’ll be coming in and trying to fight for his place. If everyone’s trying and everyone’s playing well it can only be a positive effect on the team.” said Alli, after a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea on Sunday.
