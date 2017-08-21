Newspapers summary August 21 2017

Daily Nation

Kin of IEBC official seek answers over her death

The family of an election officer found killed in unclear circumstances has asked police to speed up investigations and arrest those behind her murder.

The body of Caroline Odiga, a teacher at Ugenya High School, in Siaya County, was discovered by passers-by at around 11am on August 19, according to the family.

Mrs Odiga was a Deputy Presiding Officer with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) at the Miyare Primary School polling centre in the August 8 General Election.

Her brother-in-law, Mr Joseph Sewe, on Sunday asked the police to expedite investigations and inform the family what happened to their kin.

IEBC officials arrested for trying to destroy 16 ballot boxes

Three people among them two presiding officers in Embakasi, Nairobi are reportedly being held for attempting to destroy 16 presidential ballot boxes used in the August 8 election.

The three were found in one of the halls of Embakasi Girls High School where ballot papers for Embakasi South constituency were kept after the General Election.

The 16 boxes were broken and unsealed when police officers and other officials went to survey the school.

But Dr Eroo Meli, the Nairobi County elections manager, said that the unsealing of the ballot papers was necessary so as to retrieve the results declaration forms in them.

Body of missing student found in Mt Kenya Forest

A 21-year-old university student who went missing together with her boyfriend during a hiking expedition in Mt Kenya close to a year ago has been found dead.

The decomposed body of Ms Yvonne Mwendwa was found inside Mt Kenya Forest by game warders on August 18, ending an 11-month search.

Ms Mwenda’s mother, Ms Jadrine Kanyua, said they were contacted by authorities and they confirmed that the body was that of their daughter.

“It is true. We were informed and I saw the body,” said Ms Kanyua.

The Standard

Raila: Sworn affidavits indicate IEBC figures not tallying

Affidavits filed to support Raila Odinga’s presidential election petition cite glaring discrepancies in the final figures announced by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The figures from various polling stations and constituencies as indicated in Forms 34As and 34Bs do not tally with the results announced by IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati that declared Uhuru Kenyatta the winner.

In various affidavits sworn to support National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate’s petition at the Supreme Court, individuals have alleged several inconsistencies with the final tally.

Civil society Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) Executive Director George Kegoro claims that on Election Day, Kura Yangu Sauti Yangu (KYSY), a coalition of civil society organisations in Kenya, deployed over 500 monitors in all the 290 constituencies to monitor and observe the election.

Dirty Nairobi rivers turning men and pigs impotent

The polluted waters of Nairobi rivers may be turning city men, boys, and pigs impotent, suggests several studies from the University of Nairobi.

The studies show that many mature male pigs (boars) feeding from the rivers in Dandora, Mathare, and Kibera have developed abnormal testicles.

They also show that in many piglets testicles are not descending into the scrotum, a problem researchers blame on their sewer-drinking mothers.

The studies further prove that the rivers carry chemicals known to cause infertility in men and males in other animals.

The same chemicals have also been linked to the development of ovarian and breast cancers in women and prostate in men.

Drama as rights activist Kiai briefly stopped at JKIA over clearance to travel

A human rights activist was Sunday morning briefly blocked from flying out of the country.

It took the intervention of director of immigration services Maj-Gen (rtd) Gordon Kihalangwa to have Maina Kiai, a board member of the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC), cleared to fly to Amsterdam en-route to Prague, Czech Republic.

Watch list Kihalangwa said Mr Kiai was neither on the Government’s watch list nor a Government official to warrant clearance to leave the country.

He said there was no cause for alarm over clearance checks at the airport.

The Star

NASA did well by going to court, showed signs of political maturity – UhuRuto

President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP William Ruto have commended NASA for moving to Supreme Court to seek redress on the dispute over presidential results.

Uhuru said the Raila Odinga’s coalition has a democratic right to express dissatisfaction adding that their decision must be respected.

Uhuru said NASA’s move is an indication of political maturity and thus Kenyans should not be afraid of violence but rather resume their daily duties.

Uhuru was speaking at St Joseph Church in Ngong where he attended a Sunday service.

NASA dismisses claim it has not served parties with poll petition

NASA has dismissed claims that the coalition is yet to serve all parties involved in their presidential petition with the suit.

Lawyer Paul Mwangi said on Sunday that all parties have been served.

This was after IEBC said the coalition is yet to serve them with the petition challenging their declaration of President Uhuru Kenyatta as the August 8 poll winner.

“Attempts to collect it from their lawyers on record proved futile as their offices were closed,” the electoral agency said.

In his response, Mwangi, asked Kenyans to ignore the “mischievous claims”.

The lawyers who drafted the case also ran an advert in The Standard notifying the respondents of the case.

IEBC condoles with family of murdered Siaya poll official

IEBC on Sunday sent a condolence message to the family of the late Caroline Odinga.

Caroline, a deputy presiding officer in Ugenya, was found dead and her body dumped near her home in Sega.

“The Commission sends condolences to the family of the late Ms Caroline Odinga.”

“She was a DPO (temporary staff) in Ugenya during the polls,” the electoral agency said on twitter.

The 34-year-old’s body was discovered on Saturday after which police were informed.

Ukwala OCPD Paul Tiriki said they have launched investigations into the brutal murder.

Tiriki said the body of the late bore multiple cuts on the head, face and neck.

Business Daily

Regulator on the spot for cosy treatment of illegal LPG firms

The Energy Regulatory Commission is on the spot following re-emergence of illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas dealers operating largely in residential areas.

Over the past two months, thousands of gas cylinders impounded by police in Nairobi have been handed back to the dealers through direct or direct intervention of the commission, a move that has sparked outcry from law enforcers.

The emboldened dealers have taken to residential estates to carry out their trade, endangering human lives, with the regulator saying they are “in discussions” with the rogue operators.

ERC acting Director General Pavel Oimeke said they have adopted a “negotiated compliance approach” to understand the root of the illegal business.

Company denies Polo trademark breach

Local fashion retailer Wardrobe Collections has denied breaching Johannesburg-based LA Group’s trademarks by supplying clothes labelled Classic Polo, which the South African firm says is too similar to its Polo brand.

Wardrobe Collections says that the name Polo is descriptive of some of the shirts it supplies, hence it cannot be barred from using the name.

The local firm adds that the name Polo has been successfully registered by various unrelated companies around the world as it cited the co-existence of Polo by Ralph Lauren and US Polo alongside LA Group’s Polo.

Coffee earnings up by Sh2bn in July on scarcityn

Coffee earnings increased by Sh2 billion last July on high demand from buyers following a shortage of the crop at the auction.

Data from Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE) shows the crop earned Kenya Sh14.3 billion compared with Sh12.2 billion realised in the corresponding month last year, representing a 17 per cent growth.

The volume of coffee offered for sale at the auction in July was 29.3 million kilogrammes against 31.3 million kilogrammes supplied at the same time last year.

“Better prices were realised in July this year resulting from high competition as traders competed for the little volumes available at the auction,” said NCE chief executive Daniel Mbithi.