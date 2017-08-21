News highlights August 21 2017

2 IEBC officials arrested for trying to ‘alter’ election results
Two Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials were arrested and detained by DCI officials after they were found writing new materials. A deputy presiding officer and a clerk, had gone to Embakasi Girls where election materials are kept and accessed the store where they obtained ballot boxes and other materials and told the guard at the store that they had been sent by IEBC to get some materials which needed to help in an election petition filed by NASA. The guard demanded a court order to allow them in but thy said they were IEBC officials and did not require such clearance.
Mrs Odiga’s Family wants justice
The family of Mrs Caroline Odiga, an election officer found killed in unclear circumstances now wants police to speed up investigations and arrest those behind her murder. The body of Caroline, a teacher at Ugenya High School, in Siaya County, was discovered by passers-by at around 11am on August 19. She was a Deputy Presiding Officer with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) at the Miyare Primary School polling centre in the August 8 General Election. Her family described her a humble and jovial woman whose untimely death shocked the family.
You might also like
5 KDF soldiers killed in surprise attack by Al Shabaab
The Kenyan troops killed were part of the 7th battalion and the army’s engineering squad Last week, fifteen Al Shabaab militants were killed Kenyan soldiers raided their camp in Catamaa, about
Senator wants governors’ lifestyles audited
Murang’a Senator Kembi Gitura has petitioned the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) to conduct a life style audit on all the 47 governors to unravel the wealth they have acquired
Attorney General defends decision not to register churches
Attorney General says no registration of any religious organisation until a matter before High Court is concluded The AGs response comes after President Uhuru Kenyatta directed that failure to register
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!