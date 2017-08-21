News highlights August 21 2017

2 IEBC officials arrested for trying to ‘alter’ election results

Two Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials were arrested and detained by DCI officials after they were found writing new materials. A deputy presiding officer and a clerk, had gone to Embakasi Girls where election materials are kept and accessed the store where they obtained ballot boxes and other materials and told the guard at the store that they had been sent by IEBC to get some materials which needed to help in an election petition filed by NASA. The guard demanded a court order to allow them in but thy said they were IEBC officials and did not require such clearance.

Mrs Odiga’s Family wants justice

The family of Mrs Caroline Odiga, an election officer found killed in unclear circumstances now wants police to speed up investigations and arrest those behind her murder. The body of Caroline, a teacher at Ugenya High School, in Siaya County, was discovered by passers-by at around 11am on August 19. She was a Deputy Presiding Officer with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) at the Miyare Primary School polling centre in the August 8 General Election. Her family described her a humble and jovial woman whose untimely death shocked the family.