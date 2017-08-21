Most wanted gangster Mwane is dead

The mention of Mwane to city residents elicits chills, as he has been described as a most ruthless, wanted and elusive gangster, but his forty days seem to be over if information from famous vigilante cops Hessy wa Kayole and Hessy wa Dandora is anything to go by.

Hessy (s) shared gory photos of two dead men on Facebook pages Kayole Crime Free and Dandora Crime Free, identifying them as Mwane and Willis. According to the post, the two had killed police officers earlier before meeting their death.

Read also: Kenyans baffled by Kayole sheng

Mwane rose to fame earlier this year after the death of his girlfriend Clare Njoki, alias Clea Addi Vybz or Nairobi’s sexiest gangster. She was gunned down in a confrontation with police in Kayole, catching the attention of Kenyans with her ‘wasted beauty’.

In the post, Hessy issued a warning to other suspected gangsters identified as Teddy and Odinga, accusing them of killing two police officers in Kiambu.

The Hessy terminology is an alias adopted by anonymous cops who have taken it upon themselves to eliminate crime from Nairobi localities and helping youth reform.

Hessy’s slogan is ‘Form ni kureform’ and Hessy wa Kayole is popular for his warning ‘utajua hujui‘.

The gunning down of Mwani has drawn mixed reactions from Kenyans, many rejoicing and a few (branded sympathisers) wishing him to shine on his way. Others took to his Facebook page as well as that of his late girlfriend to deliver trolls.

Most were, however, concerned about his son who is now orphaned.