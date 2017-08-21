Most wanted gangster Mwane is dead

The mention of Mwane to city residents elicits chills, as he has been described as a most ruthless, wanted and elusive gangster, but his forty days seem to be over if information from famous vigilante cops Hessy wa Kayole and Hessy wa Dandora is anything to go by.
Hessy (s) shared gory photos of two dead men on Facebook pages Kayole Crime Free and Dandora Crime Free, identifying them as Mwane and Willis. According to the post, the two had killed police officers earlier before meeting their death.
Read also: Kenyans baffled by Kayole sheng
Mwane rose to fame earlier this year after the death of his girlfriend Clare Njoki, alias Clea Addi Vybz or Nairobi’s sexiest gangster. She was gunned down in a confrontation with police in Kayole, catching the attention of Kenyans with her ‘wasted beauty’.
In the post, Hessy issued a warning to other suspected gangsters identified as Teddy and Odinga, accusing them of killing two police officers in Kiambu.
The Hessy terminology is an alias adopted by anonymous cops who have taken it upon themselves to eliminate crime from Nairobi localities and helping youth reform.
Hessy’s slogan is ‘Form ni kureform’ and Hessy wa Kayole is popular for his warning ‘utajua hujui‘.
The gunning down of Mwani has drawn mixed reactions from Kenyans, many rejoicing and a few (branded sympathisers) wishing him to shine on his way. Others took to his Facebook page as well as that of his late girlfriend to deliver trolls.
Most were, however, concerned about his son who is now orphaned.
You might also like
Sports headlines June 12 2017
England wins U20 World Cup England won the U20 World Cup after Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s goal gave England a 1-0 win over Venezuela in Suwon. Everton forward Calvert-Lewin who was following
Sikh Supreme Council of Kenya to hold prayers for peaceful elections
The Sikh Supreme Council of Kenya, in collaboration with Africa Temples and Guru Nanak Nishkam Sewak Jatha, have organized a five day session to pray for a peaceful, free and
China keen to help Kenya fast-track development agenda
China is keen to help Kenya fast-track its development agenda, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said. Wang was speaking shortly after both countries held inaugural Bilateral Steering Committee (BSC)
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!