Mike Mbuvi ‘Sonko’ is officially Nairobi County Governor

Mike Mbuvi Sonko has this morning been sworn in as Nairobi City County Governor. Mike Mbuvi Sonko and his deputy Polycarp Igathe were sworn-in today at a colourful ceremony attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Deputy President William Ruto, outgoing Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero and thousands of Nairobi residents also attended the event held at Uhuru Park in Nairobi.

Governor Sonko and his deputy pledged to work tirelessly to restore Nairobi’s glory, thanking residents for giving them the opportunity to serve the county. The incoming Governor assured Nairobi residents of a cleaner city, improved and timely services.

“Today marks the beginning of a journey that will reclaim Nairobi’s glory and place its rightful position of a city sparkling with beauty and bustling with business as a result of improved services offered by the county government,” Governor Sonko said, pointing out that his administration will serve all residents equally without discrimination.

READ ALSO: Most wanted gangster Mwane is dead

He said he will work closely with President Kenyatta and the national Government in delivering the services people of Nairobi have lacked for a long time. Outgoing Governor Evans Kidero assured Governor Sonko of support, saying: “I am always available for consultation.”