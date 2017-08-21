Business highligts August 21 2017

Church tramples Wilson Airport in protracted land war

Wilson Airport has lost a protracted legal tussle against the African Inland Church (AIC) over a disputed 0.8 acre piece of land bordering the airport.

A ruling by High Court judge Lucy Gacheru handed the believers the long awaited reprieve after the court found that AIC acquired the land and its title deed lawfully.

Justice Gacheru also ordered the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) and several other businesses operating on the disputed property to vacate and pave way for the unconditional possession by the church.

KAA had claimed that the disputed 0.8 acre land is part of 404.43 acres issued to Wilson Airport in 1996.

Nakumatt’s Kampala warehouse seized by taxman

Nakumatt Supermarkets’ main warehouse in Uganda has been seized by the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), adding to a litany of woes that have bedeviled the retail chain.

URA seized the warehouse in an attempt to recover Ksh8.6 million in unpaid taxes as the retail chain struggles to stay afloat.

The revenue collector effectively took over distribution of goods to five of Nakumatt’s store after seizing the warehouse.

The takeover implies that the agency will appropriate all the income that Nakumatt mates from the five outlets until they have recovered all the tax arrears.

Machakos to host Java’s Ksh50 million outlet

Chain restaurant Java House is set to open its newest shop in Athi River, Machakos County to the tune of Ksh50 million.

This will be the chain’s newest outlet outside Nairobi after the Kericho and Eldoret branches as Java House seeks to establish eight new outlets by end-year.

The new shop will be located at Crystal Rivers Mall and Residences in Athi River.

Group Chief Executive Officer Ken Kuguru said they had already signed an agreement with Safaricom Staff Pension Scheme (SSPS), the developers of Crystal Rivers Mall and Residences to invest about Ksh 5o million in its new outlet that will occupy 2,800 square feet.