Supreme Court Petition Timeline: Raila’s wrath revisited

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has said that the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition will openly contest President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election by taking the case to the Supreme Court.

Below is a timeline for how the events are expected to transpire:

August 18: Last day of filing the petition. August 20: Last day for serving respondents. August 24: Last day for respondents to file responses. September 1: Last day for the Supreme Court to make a ruling, whose decision is final.

NB: Only one of two outcomes is expected:

Supreme Court upholds President Kenyatta’s win. The swearing in ceremony will be held on September 12, which is the first Tuesday after 7 days following the Supreme Court ruling. Supreme Court declares the election invalid, nullifies President Uhuru Kenyatta’s victory and orders fresh elections to be held 60 days after the ruling which will be Tuesday, October 31.

The Supreme Court decision is final and cannot be challenged in any other court.

The Supreme Court Registry will remain open from 7:00 am today until midnight to give those who wish to petition the presidential election results ample time to do so, Registrar, Esther Nyaiyaki said on Thursday.