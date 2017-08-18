Sports highlights – August 18 2017 – Mourinho wants Zlatan Ibrahimovic back at Man United

Mourinho wants Zlatan Ibrahimovic back at Man United:

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho wants Swedish international Zlatan Ibrahimovic back at Old Trafford as a coach.

Ibrahimovic is currently out with a serious knee injury that he suffered at Anderlecht during the Europa League win in April.

The Swedish forward whose deal at the club ran out in June is eager to go back to the game with talks being staged over a new contract.

Mourinho has also been keen to keep around a player whose influence on the squad he sees as key.

“We are discussing the possibility of him to stay with us,” the Portuguese said in Macedonia, when performing media duties for the Uefa Super Cup.

Pacquiao, Horn rematch to be announced soon:

Manny Pacquiao’s promoter is looking forward to a rematch between the eight-time world champion and former school teacher Jeff Horn.

Horn beat the Filipino in July winning the WBO world welterweight title following a unanimous points decision.

Criticism of the result led to a scoring review by the WBO which endorsed the Australian’s win.

“Manny’s on board, Horn’s on board,” said Pacquiao’s promoter Bob Arum.

Critics disputed Horn’s surprise victory over Pacquiao at Brisbane’s Lang Park last month. British former undisputed world heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis and former LA Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant were among those critical of the judges’ call on the result.