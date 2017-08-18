Sports highlights – August 18 2017 – Everton beat Hadjuk to secure first-leg lead in Europa League

IOC gives NOCK ultimatum to conduct elections:

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Nock) has until next month to conduct their long-due elections.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has issued an order to Nock demanding the completion of the elections, two weeks after the High Court lifted an injunction it had slapped on the elections.

IOC Deputy Director General Pere Miro, asked Nock to come up with a new date for the elective assembly to resume since the legal obstacle was out of the way.

“Now that the legal obstacle that was preventing Nock elections from taking place has been lifted, your cooperation and appropriate actions are expected for this process to resume and conclude smoothly, in good faith and without any further delay.

Azarenka to skip US Open to take care of son:

Former world number one Victoria Azarenka is set to miss the US Open as she is “not willing” to leave behind her son at her California home.

The 28-year-old Belarusian resumed playing tennis in June after giving birth to her son Leo in December last year.

Azarenka and Leo’s father separated in July and are said to be working to resolve some legal processes.

The US Open will take place at Flushing Meadows from 28 August to 10 September.

In a statement, Azarenka said: “The way things stand now is that the only way I can play in the US Open this year is if I leave Leo behind.”

Everton beat Hadjuk 2-0 to secure first-leg lead in Europa League:

Ronald Koeman’s side secured an early first leg lead in the Europa League with a goal advantage of 2-0 against Hadjuk Split in a play-off at the Goodsion Park.

Everton’s Michael Keane and Idrissa Gueye scored the goals in the first half of the game that was marred with ugly scenes as Hajduk fans surged towards the Goodison Park pitch and threw objects.

The play was stopped in the 33rd minute and resumed five minutes later.

Hadjuk improved their performance in the second half and the hosts needed Jordan Pickford to deny Hamza Barry, Ante Erceg and Hysen Memolla potentially crucial away goals.