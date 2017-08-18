Newspaper highlights – August 18 2017 – Leave us to sort our issues as leaders, don’t fight each other, Uhuru tells Kenyans

Daily Nation

Court allows preacher Deya access to travel records:

A court has allowed controversial preacher Gilbert Juma Deya to be issued with an itinerary of his travel records from 18 years ago.

Mr Deya is facing child theft charges and on Thursday, chief magistrate Francis Andayi directed that he be given records of his travel from May 1, 1999 to the date he was extradited from the UK to Kenya.

“The accused person should be provided with the requested information from the Immigration department and that has to be done in 14 days,” he said.

To get the requested travel information, Mr Deya’s lawyer John Sakwa has to first write to the Immigration department in order for his request to be granted.

President Kenyatta extends cohesion officials term:

President Uhuru Kenyatta has extended by one year the term of the cohesion agency commissioners, in a move that has been termed as unconstitutional by lawyers.

In a Gazette notice dated August 4, President Kenyatta extended the three-year-term of the Francis Kaparo-led National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC).

”I, Uhuru Kenyatta, President of the Republic of Kenya and commander in chief of the Kenya Defence Forces extend the term of the commissioners and chairperson by one year, ” President Kenyatta said in a notice dated July 21 carried by an August 4 special issue of the Kenya Gazette.

Nasa gives in to pressure over election petition case:

Divisions and pressure from the international community pushed the National Super Alliance to seek redress from the Supreme Court after the presidential election loss, it has emerged.

Sources said coalition leader Raila Odinga and Senators James Orengo (Siaya) and Johnson Muthama (Machakos) were for mass protests.

“The three insisted that the Supreme Court legitimised a dirty election in 2013 and they saw nothing different this time round,” an insider told the Nation Thursday.

Mr Odinga’s running mate and Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Amani National Congress’ Musalia Mudavadi, Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto of Chama Cha Mashinani, Ford-K leader Moses Wetang’ula and members of the technical team opposed street protests.

The Standard

Family: We demand to know Msando’s killers, why they took his life:

Family members and politicians who attended the requiem mass for the former electoral commission ICT manager at Consolata Shrine in Westlands, Nairobi, said the Government is well able to investigate and unravel the mystery behind the killing.

The investigations into Msando’s killing and that of his female companion on July 29 seem to have hit a dead end.

The police said they had interviewed six people but had not made any progress and have yet to arrest anyone. Msando’s widow, Eva Buyu, eulogised the man she had been married to for 12 years.

President Uhuru preaches peace during visit to Kenyatta Market:

The President has urged Kenyans to continue with their daily activities as the Supreme Court prepares to hear a presidential election petition.

During a surprise visit to Kenyatta Market, Uhuru Kenyatta said peaceful coexistence contributes to development.

“The judgement will be made and whatever the outcome you should continue to coexist peacefully. It doesn’t matter the outcome, Kenya will still be here. Love one another and live together as brothers,” he reiterated.

The Head of State added that no Kenyan should die because of political competition.

“Leave us to sort our issues as leaders. Politics should not make you fight. When this market burns down it will not affect one community but all of you,” he said.

State probe on AfriCOG and KHRC begins:

The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) and Africa Centre for Open Governance (AfriCOG) are Friday required to furnish the Government with details of their operations in the country.

AfriCOG and KHRC officials are supposed to present their registration certificates, list of current board of directors or trustees, valid Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) tax compliance documentation and details of all bank accounts, including signatories’ names.

They are also supposed to have lists of all donors for the last three years, details of all funds received including purpose of funding, list of projects in the last three years and all staff lists complete with their details.

The Star

Leave us to sort our issues as leaders, don’t fight each other, Uhuru tells Kenyans :

President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged Kenyans to maintain peace and co-exist together as citizens of one nation to enable faster development and improved quality of life.

During a meet the people tour of Kenyatta market in Nairobi, he said wananchi have no need to fight one another over politics.

“Leave us to sort our issues as leaders. Politics should not make you fight. When this market burns down it will not affect one community but all of you,” Uhuru said.

“I have seen all Kenyans doing business here. In this market, there are Kambas, Merus, Luos, Kikuyus and all Kenyan communities. Please continue living together peacefully. Be your brother’s keeper.”

Raila has till Friday midnight to file petition against Uhuru:

The Supreme Court registry will be opened from 7 am to Friday midnight to give ample time for the filing of NASA’s presidential election petition.

Esther Nyaiyaki, Supreme Court registrar, on Thursday said similar accommodation will be given to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s team.

This followed the plan by Raila Odinga to challenge the latter’s presidential race win at the highest court in the land.

Presidential election petition rules posit that the petitioner is required to serve the respondent within two days of filing.

The respondent, on the other hand, must file the response within four days of being served.

IEBC plans electronic voting in 2022 polls:

The IEBC is considering a fully electronic voting process in 2022 to replace the current system, a hybrid of manual and electronic.

Already it plans to send a strong IEBC delegation to India and Brazil, which use the electronic system. It aims to either craft a partnership or come up with a hybrid solution that the commission can use in 2022.

This is one of the ambitious measures Chairman Wafula Chebukati’s team wants to introduce in election management to make voting, tallying and results transmission tamper-proof and free from third-party interference.

The commission has come under scathing attack from the opposition on the manner it handled last week’s General Election, especially results transmission.

Business Daily

HF half-year profit declines 74pc on defaults, rate caps

Mortgage financier HF Group recorded a 74 per cent net profit drop in the half year ended June on the back of reduced interest income blamed on rate caps.

The lender’s net earnings in the period stood at Sh159 million compared to Sh612.5 million a year earlier.

HF’s interest income declined 18.1 per cent to Sh3.6 billion as the impact of narrowed lending margins was exacerbated by a 1.3 per cent shrinkage of the loan book to Sh52.7 billion.

“The drop in our performance is as a result of the prevailing impact of the interest rate capping law,” said HF chief executive Frank Ireri in a statement.

US trade agency picks Kenyan firm for electricity plan:

An American trade agency has picked a Kenyan firm to conduct the feasibility study on a US-backed renewable project to develop five river-based hydroelectric power plants in Kenya.

The United States Trade Development Agency (USTDA) said in a statement it had provided an undisclosed amount of funding to Saigrene Energy Kenya Limited in grant form for the study that would eventually lead to the development of run-of-river hydroelectric plants at five unnamed sites in Kenya.

“USTDA is pleased to support this important study that will provide opportunities for US industry to supply products and services while advancing Kenya’s power goals,” said Lida Fitts, USTDA regional director for sub-Saharan Africa.

Kenya to rollout e-passport next month:

Kenya is set to replace the current ‘analogue’ travel documents with the new electronic passport come September 1 in a move aimed at curbing forgery and easing clearance at international airports.

This means that holders of old generation passports will be locked out of the new system soon as they will only remain active for two years after which holders will be required to apply for the e-passports at a fee.

Immigrations Services Director, Dr Gordon Kihalangwa, said visas for other countries currently held by Kenyans remain active until expiry but that they will have to acquire digital ones at Sh4,550 for the ordinary 34-page passport, Sh6,050 for the 48-page passport while the 64page ordinary passport and diplomatic e-passports will each cost Sh7,550.