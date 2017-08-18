News highlights – August 18 2017 – Nairobi Water Company staff strike over firing of directors

Nairobi Water Company staff strike over firing of directors:

Staff at the Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company have gone on strike demanding the reinstatement of four directors after the board refused to renew their contracts.

The workers have vowed to boycott duty until the four; managing director Philip Gichuki, Johnson Randu (Finance), Stephen Mbugua (Commercial) and Rosemary Kijana (Human Resource) have their contracts renewed.

The workers who are members of the Kenya County Government workers union said they are reading malice on the board’s decision.

“This same board which was planning to sell this company has now terminated contracts of four performing directors. They (board members) came here under very tight security, went to the board room and announced the decision,” branch Secretary Jebet Matilda said.

13 dead, over 100 injured in double seaside city attacks in Spain:

13 people have died and over 100 others injured in two successive attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils cities in Spain.

The 13 died after a driver of a white van sped into a street packed with tourists in Central Barcelona on Thursday afternoon, knocking pedestrians out of the way. Scores sustained injuries in what police said the incident qualified as a terror attack.

Eight hours later, an Audi A3 car hit pedestrians injuring six civilians, one of them critically, and a police officer in the seaside city of Cambrils, 120km south of Barcelona.

Kura Yangu Sauti Yangu pokes holes into IEBC figures:

The Kura Yangu Sauti Yangu Initiative on Thursday came out to dispute figures given by the electoral agency after last week’s polls.

The coalition of civil societies pointed out huge disparities in the results of the August 8 elections. The coalition noted that the declaration of the presidential election results revealed major contradictions and anomalies between figures appearing on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s (IEBC) website and those announced by IEBC chairman Wafula Chabukati on Friday.

International Commission of Jurists, Kenyan Chapter Executive Director Samuel Mohochi said there were glaring differences between results announced in the presidential election at county level and from constituencies in those counties.