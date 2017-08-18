Kaka Empire’s Avril collaborates with Ugandan artiste Apass in ‘Babiee’

“Producer Saint P and I came up with the song when we were jamming in studio and thought it would be a really great song,” says Avril
“The song was a different concept and it was something I wanted to do. When the song was presented to me I liked it and I felt like I could jump on it,” says Apass.
READ ALSO: Temple Management Company announces partnership with Jay Z’s Roc Nation
You might also like
Africa overwhelmed with weird church names
With churches coming up every day it only makes sense that they should be subjected to the scrutiny that regular non-religious, businesses are exposed to. African pastors are some of
New Act – Koffi Machette “I don’t like listening to myself.”
Brendan Koffi aka Koffi Machette is representing Meru to its fullest, trappy-est potential. The rapper and former back up dancer tells XACCESS the complications that being an out-of-towner brings and
@2016 BET Awards
The 2016 BET Awards took place yesterday, and as expected some of music’s biggest stars stepped out to celebrate in style. Most of our favorite celebs hit the red carpet
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!