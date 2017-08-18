Kaka Empire’s Avril collaborates with Ugandan artiste Apass in ‘Babiee’

Kenyan sassy Singer Avril has released her latest single ‘Babiee’ featuring Ugandan Reggae Dance-hall artiste, Apass. ‘Babiee’ is an upbeat feel good song that gets your head popping.



"Producer Saint P and I came up with the song when we were jamming in studio and thought it would be a really great song," says Avril "The song was a different concept and it was something I wanted to do. When the song was presented to me I liked it and I felt like I could jump on it," says Apass.

” I was so humbled to work with Avril and her whole team. It was amazing. It is amazing how music works, you don’t know someone they don’t know you but they know your music and like what you do and you happen to like what they do as well. It was a very good project to do, I give thanks.” says Apass.

” Working with Apass was amazing. his work ethic and great spirit just made everything work so well. I am humbled to have worked on a song with him,” says Avril.

The two artistes have not ruled out working on another project together in the near future.

Babiee was produced by Saint P and the video was directed by J Blessing, check it out here: