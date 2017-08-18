Business highlights – August 18 2017 – RVR suspends commuter train services in Nairobi as staff down tools

SMS still the favourite mode of communication in Kenya:

Despite the growing popularity of social media platforms as a mode of communication, short text messages (SMSs) still remain the most preferred mode of communication among Kenyans.

The number of messages Kenyans send remains high about five years since social media craze hit the nation, as the love defies trends in other parts of the world.

Data from the Communication Authority of Kenya (CA) Kenyans sent a record 13 billion text messages between January and March 2017. This translates to about 400 messages per individual who owns a mobile phone, as subscriptions in the country stand at 39 million.

“The volume of SMSs sent stood at 12.8 billion messages, a slight decline from the previous quarter’s 15 billion messages,” said the CA.

RVR suspends commuter train services in Nairobi as staff down tools:

Workers at the Rift Valley Railways on Thursday downed their tools protesting the payment of half salaries in a month that saw the government cancel the rail firm’s operating licence.

Rail services in the city were disrupted as a result as the workers vowed not to resume work until their salaries had been paid fully.

The commuter train playing between the Nairobi’s city centre and Syokimau via Imara Daima was grounded yesterday morning following the protests.

RVR said it is unable to pay full salaries due to financial constraints that last month saw the government cancel the concession agreement, which offered the rail firm rights to operate the Kenya-Uganda railway.

KR to launch online booking services for Madaraka Express:

Kenya Railways is set to unveil an online booking services platform for passengers of the Madaraka Express by the end of this month as soon as snags hindering its roll out are solved.

The system will be rolled out with an intention to ease the ticket booking process as well as to improve services offered. It will also help in weeding out unscrupulous middlemen as travelers having to book their tickets which will include name and ID Number.

“We are talking of a tentative date of end of this month since all systems are now in place,” corporate affairs manager Mary Oyuke said Thursday.