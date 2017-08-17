Weekend ahead: A new season starts in Germany, two top 6 clashes in the Premier League

By Severin Luebke

After last week’s impressive haul of over 30 goals, the Premier League moves into its second week with teams in a desperate need to shore up their defences. However, it looks like that may have to wait a week as this weekend’s best match-ups are likely to bring with them a lot of goals. Let’s have a look:

Manchester City vs Everton

Last year’s 3rd placed team playing last year’s 6th. In total these two teams have spent nearly £350m between them. The only team who has gone on a similar spree? You guessed it, Manchester United. But as any Chelsea fan can tell you, it’s not how much you spend, it’s how well you spend it. In the case of both Manchester City and Everton, they have not really spent it on shoring up their defences. To be fair, City have spent a combined £97m on two defenders Benjamin Mendy from AS Monaco and Kyle Walker from Tottenham, but they are both mostly known for their ability to bomb forward at every opportunity. Everton on the other hand have tried to replace John Stones with Michael Keane, from Burnley. Last week’s outing suggested that Keane is likely to be a useful player but, we will see how he fairs against tougher opposition.

This match will be the first real test for these teams and I cannot help but feel that the game will have goals in it. I think Everton understand that Manchester City will dominate the ball and that it is in their interest to disrupt them as early as possible. This might mean that Wayne Rooney comes on as a sub later to use the little of pace he has left to put City’s back line under pressure as I see Everton trying to play this game focused on breaking quickly. The key to the game is the ability of the small Citizens midfield to try and unpick the Everton defence. I think City will strike early and strike often: 4-2 to City.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea

This is undoubtedly the most compelling match of the weekend. Chelsea fans are still in shock after their stunning defeat to Burnley last weekend and Tottenham are worried about the fabled “Wembley effect”. Since Wembley opened its doors again in 2007, Tottenham have played their 10 times and only won twice. Mauricio Pochettino has addressed the issue saying that he sees making Wembley their home as a significant challenge. The main reason Tottenham are likely to struggle is because the pitch at Wembley is much bigger than it was at White Hart Lane and this makes Spurs’ high intensity pressing game much more challenging.

Chelsea on the other hand have a lot of their own problems. The most glaring of these is the risk of losing the defensive solidity that made them win the league last season. It has only been one game, but it looks like Matic’s departure has taken some stability out of the midfield. Kante and Bakayoko should be able to fill the gap, but it may take some time to get those two to gel. The other issue Chelsea are facing is the need to replace Diego Costa and Eden Hazard combined goal total of 36. While the former is holding out for a move to Atletico Madrid, the latter is still struggling with an injury. Alvaro Morata looked impressive in his debut but his lack of physicality relative to Costa may mean he takes a while longer to get going in the Premier League. Fabregas, Pedro and Cahill are all missing with suspensions so Chelsea should be there for the taking – I expect a 2-1 win for Spurs.

Schalke 04 vs RB Leipzig

By their standards, Bayern Munich have had a terrible pre-season. Not only did they lose 3-0 to Liverpool in the Audi Cup but also 4-0 against AC Milan. Does this mean the shine is off? No, Bayern are still the best team in the Bundesliga and anything but a win of the league would be a disappointment for them.

However, other teams in the Bundesliga are looking to peg back Bayern Munich this year. The late kick off on Saturday will be an exciting match between a team aspiring to do so (in Schalke) and a team who nearly did (Leipzig). Schalke were able to hold on to two key players in Goretzka and Embolo and only lost an aging Klaas-Jan Huntelaar and Sead Kolasinac. Leipzig were able to keep their core group together and added Augustin from PSG. This match will help to understand where these teams stand, but I suspect Leipzig will struggle to repeat their successes of last season as teams give them less time on the ball. I predict a 1-1 draw.