Sports highlights – August 17 2017 – Gilbert Selebwa returns to Leopards after eight years away from the den

Selebwa returns to Leopards after eight years away from the den:

Gilbert Selebwa has resigned as Muhoroni Youth coach and is now headed to his former club AFC Leopards as the team manager.

Selebwa leaves Muhoroni Youth after only three matches in charge at the club.

Muhoroni Youth chairman Moses Adagala confirmed that they had received Selebwa’s resignation letter which did not state reasons for his (Selebwa) departure. He however said that they were aware of his return to Leopards.

“We are in receipt of his letter requesting us to terminate his services. We have heard rumours that he has been appointed as the team manager of his former side, AFC Leopards,” said Mr Adagala

Real Madrid beats Barca 5-1 to scoop Spanish Super Cup:

Zidane’s side Real Madrid are now the Spanish champions after beating arch-rivals Barcelona 2-0 in the second leg of the Spanish Super Cup.

Following the Wednesday night victory, Real Madrid are now holders of the Champions League, La Liga, Uefa Super Cup and Spanish Super Cup titles.

Marco Asensio, who also scored in the 3-1 first-leg win, gave them an early lead with an excellent 25-yard strike.

And Karim Benzema flicked up Marcelo’s cross and turned defender Samuel Umtiti to fire home a second with Barcelona rarely looking like coming back.

Nadal maintains unbeaten status at Cincinnati Open:

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal maintained his unbeaten run against French Man Richard Gasquet to qualify for the third round of the Cincinnati Open.

Nadal, 31, who has not lost a set to Gasquet since 2008, won 6-3 6-4.

Roger Federer’s withdrawal from the tournament means on Monday Nadal will return to world number one for the first time since July 2014, taking over from Andy Murray who is also injured.

Elsewhere, Alexander Zverev’s 10-match winning streak ended with defeat by 19-year-old American Francis Tiafoe.

Zverev, who is ranked world number seven, lost 6-4 3-6 4-6 to Tiafoe, the world number 87.