Plastic bags ban will create more sustainable jobs

The ban on plastic bags will create more sustainable jobs in other sectors of the economy, Vision 2030 delivery secretariat has said today.

Vision 2030 Delivery Secretariat Director General, Dr. Julius Muia said sustained use of plastic waste will create more harm to the environment and lead to diverse economic effects.

“Use of eco-friendly bags will however allow government to switch allocation of resources to other areas of economy with multiplier effects in terms of job creation and protect us from harmful environment,” said Dr. Muia.

Kenyans risk a 4 year sentence or an equivalent of Ksh4 million in penalty, when ban on plastic bags takes effect in less than two weeks.

The Director General is now calling on manufacturers to consider adopting new technologies that support development of eco-friendly bags.

“It is important that those who have invested a lot in the manufacturing of plastic bags and related materials look at manufacturing of bio-degradable bags,” said Dr. Muia.

He spoke at a UN Environmental consultative forum in Nairobi that was organized to seek strategic ways of partnering with private sector players to secure a clean environment for the country by the year 2030.

In a plan that will also rope in county governments, the secretariat will leverage on the synergy to sustainably address plastic bag menace, water catchment areas and land use mapping.

“Within our enablers’ pillar, we envision to end draught and emergencies and implementation of water and sanitation,” he said.