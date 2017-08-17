Newspaper highlights – August 17 2017 – EU puts pressure on IEBC to publish result forms 34A

Daily Nation

Kituo Cha Sheria wants Ipoa to investigate police brutality:

Legal services group, Kituo Cha Sheria has said that brutal force used by the police on unarmed protestors across the country following the announcement of President Uhuru Kenyatta as the winner of the August 8, 2017 elections was unwarranted.

Executive Director Gertrude Angote noted that police officers used live bullets to quell the violence in Nairobi’s Mathare, Kibra and Kawangware as well as in Kisumu, Homa Bay and Siaya, among other areas that were affected.

“Kituo Cha Sheria asserts that the use of violent and unjust measures by the security agents and police is unlawful and unacceptable,” Ms Angote said.

WhatsApp group admin detained for sharing hate posts:

Malindi Court on Wednesday allowed police to detain a WhatsApp admin accused of sharing hate messages threatening national security for a period of five days to complete investigation.

Resident Magistrate Yvone Khatambi allowed detectives to detain Mr Japheth Mulewa said to have threatened violence against certain community members, at Malindi Police Station.

In a sworn affidavit, Police Constable James Muyes said the respondent was arrested in Malindi on Tuesday following reports that he was distributing hate messages through the social media plat form.

“The written material distributed through the WhatsApp groups would cause panic to the members of the public during this electioneering period,” said the detective.

Court suspends AfriCOG closure:

The High Court has temporarily suspended the move by the NGO Coordination Board Executive Director Fazul Mahamed to deregister the Africa Centre for Open Governance (AfriCOG).

Justice Enoch Chacha Mwita granted the temporary reprieve to the organisation, which was deregistered on Tuesday.

Together with other seven human rights activists, AfriCOG sued acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, the Attorney General, the NGO Coordination Board and Mr Mahamed.

The directors of criminal investigations as well as public prosecution and the Central Bank of Kenya Governor have also been sued in the case in which the Law Society of Kenya is listed as an interested party.

The Standard

Raila takes Presidential battle to Court:

The dispute over the presidential election will be placed in the hands of seven judges after the opposition coalition announced it would file a petition at the Supreme Court.

Ahead of Friday’s lapsing of a deadline to lodge a petition, the National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate Raila Odinga Wednesday said the group had resolved to challenge in court the making of a ‘computer-generated leadership’.

Raila has disputed the declaration of President Uhuru Kenyatta as the winner with 54 per cent of the presidential vote against his 44 per cent, alleging the electronic results transmission system was hacked to generate fake results.

EU puts pressure on IEBC to publish result forms 34A:

The European Union has asked the electoral agency to ensure all result forms on the disputed presidential election are published promptly.

EU’s Election Observation Mission (EOM) yesterday joined the list of parties pushing the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to make all the documents available for public scrutiny.

Marietja Schaake said making the forms available would help address credibility concerns on the elections whose outcome was declared last week.

“The availability of result forms at all levels enables trust by allowing all stakeholders to have confidence in and insight into the totals announced. The EU EOM therefore calls on the IEBC to continue to publish all results forms online promptly,” said Ms Schaake.

Government to pay Sh 504 million as compensation for torture:

Multiparty crusader Kenneth Matiba Wednesday won a landmark case when he was awarded Sh504 million as compensation for torture.

The High Court in Nairobi ruled that the State was to blame for Mr Matiba’s ill health and ordered that he be paid Sh18 million to take care of his hospital bills.

In the judgment read by High Court Judge Chacha Mwita for Supreme Court Judge Isaac Lenaola, the former Cabinet minister also got Sh15 million as compensation for the pain he suffered at the hands of law enforcement officers.

He was given an additional Sh471 million to cater for his collapsed businesses. The court noted that his business empire crumbled because of government operatives and his poor health.

The Star

NASA will challenge Uhuru win at Supreme Court – Raila:

NASA will move to the Supreme Court to seek redress over the 2017 presidential election result.

Raila Odinga said they took the decision they had said they wouldn’t to give the court a second chance. He said it also followed wide consultation and the current oppression on civil societies.

“The court can use this chance to redeem itself, or, like in 2013, it can compound the problems we face as a country,” he told a press conference at the Okoa Kenya Secretariat in Lavington, Nairobi, on Wednesday.

Raila noted they will produce evidence of rigging in the election after which IEBC declared President Uhuru Kenyatta winner.

Media lied I was fleeing to the US, Akombe says over JKIA detention:

IEBC commissioner Roselyne Akombe on Wednesday castigated reports indicating that she was fleeing the country at the time of her detention at JKIA.

She said the comments attributed to her by some media outlets were completely false and unwarranted.

“While it is unfortunate that my departure was delayed, I at no time indicated that I am fleeing my beloved Kenya due to questions raised on the credibility of our electoral process.”

Akombe said in a statement from London that she is on official duty in the United States and will return to the country.

Court grants Matiba over Sh500 million for Moi era torture:

Veteran politician Kenneth Matiba suffered a serious stroke on May 26, 1991, but remained in detention without medication for one week.

And for the torture in the hands of state agents, the multi-party crusader will now be paid half a billion shillings by the state.

The award, the highest paid to a victim of torture so far, was given by Supreme Court judge Isaac Lenaola on Wednesday.

The judge had handled the case at the High court before he was promoted to the highest court in the land.

Lenaola said Matiba had proven great violations were meted upon him by state agents before he was released on June 4, 1991.

Business Daily

EACC directs incoming governors to list assets:

The anti-graft agency has directed incoming governors to take stock of county assets and liabilities to establish if siphoning occurred, a month after the Ministry of Devolution made a similar request to their predecessors.

While not setting timelines for compliance, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) said the county chiefs should make it a priority to put county records in order.

Mid last month, Devolution Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri handed the county chiefs a 30-day ultimatum to set up a special team to oversee transfer of assets and liabilities to their successors.

National Museums takes Kenyan heritage online:

Tourists are visual individuals. Whenever it comes to picking where to visit and what to see, the Internet is the go-to tool to figure it out.

Kenya has made some strides over the past year by digitally curating the National Archives and most recently getting some of our parks on Google’s Street View.

The National Museums of Kenya has joined in the digital race with an initiative aimed at digitising its different collections that depict the country’s rich heritage.

As the major custodian of ‘roots and origins’ of Kenya, the institution seeks to take its historical collections online to promote public awareness and market the country globally.

Clearing agents say they lost Sh600m over election jitters:

Clearing and forwarding agents have said they incurred a Sh600 million loss as traders scaled down their activities at the Port of Mombasa over electoral anxiety.

The Kenya International Freight and Warehousing Association (KIFWA), which represents 1,350 clearing and forwarding firms, said the losses were incurred in the seven days that cargo did not move to various destinations.

The port serves Kenya’s industrial hinterland as well as landlocked states in the region.

Kifwa chairman William Ojonyo said container freight stations have in the last few days been operating for just a few hours as opposed to the normal 24-hour basis.

“As agents we were ready to resume work last Wednesday, but what has happened after voting day has left us counting losses,” he said.