News highlights – August 17 2017 – Over 350,000 election officials to receive their pay next week

More questions than answers in Msando murder investigation:

Investigations into the death of Chris Msando seem to have hit a dead end even as his family prepares to bid him farewell.

The slain ICT Manager at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will be laid to rest on Saturday in Ugenya, Siaya County.

Police Wednesday said they were not making any progress in investigations into Msando’s killing.

Investigations into Msando’s death slowed down during last week’s elections but even after the process was over, no progress has been made.

Msando and a female friend Maryanne Ngumbu were killed on July 29 and their bodies dumped in a forest in Kikuyu, Kiambu County.

Patient commits suicide at KNH over unpaid bills:

A patient jumped to his death at the Kenyatta National Hospital after he failed to raise money for his pending medical bill.

Maurice Chege committed suicide by jumping off the seventh floor of the hospital’s ward in.

Reports indicate that Chege had already been discharged from the hospital but could not be allowed to leave on account of his pending medical bill.

Chege died on the spot in the Wednesday night incident.

His body was transferred to the hospital’s mortuary.

Elsewhere, a 27-year-old woman committed suicide in Utawala, Nairobi by hanging herself. Her body was found by a caretaker hanging in the bathroom of her house.

Over 350,000 election officials to receive their pay next week:

Close to 360,000 individuals who helped in facilitating the August 8 general elections will receive their pay next week.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has urged the officials to remain patient as they process their dues.

“The officials will receive their dues on or before 25th August 2017. Bear with us as we process. Thank you,” IEBC said via Twitter on Thursday.

The officials included 262,665 polling clerks, 91,032 presiding and deputy presiding officers, and 5,054 support electoral trainers.

Each of the 47 counties was allocated one elections manager, while Returning Officers were located in each of the 290 constituencies, nationwide.