LC Waikiki and Woolworths set to open another shop at The Hub Karen

Global fashion retail giants LC Waikiki and Woolworths have announced plans to open stores at The Hub Karen Mall, cementing the mall’s stature to attract leading international brands.

The two stores are expected to open at the start of quarter four. The entry of the two brands further enhances Kenya’s attractiveness as an investment destination for retailers looking to tap into the budding affinity of Kenyans towards international brands.

“We are proud to host two more international brands as we continue attracting the world’s leading brands to the mall, said,” Philippe Cauviere, the Chief Executive Officer at Azalea Holdings, the developers of the mall.

The lifestyle destination mall features more than 90 shopping stores hosting local and international retailers. Some of the brands in the mall include French retail giant Carrefour, Furniture Palace, Funscapes, F&F fashion, Bossini, Adidas, Reebok, Burger King, Dominos, KFC, Artcaffe and Ocean Basket among others.

Shopper numbers have continued to grow at The Hub Karen with the foot count clocking over 4.2 million customers since its opening. Commenting on the opening of their new 7,100 Sqft store, Woolworths said they were attracted to the Hub Karen by its high quality and its excellent location.

“The opening of this store at The Hub Karen is in line with our policy to expand the Woolworths brand and make our stores accessible to customers in Nairobi,” affirmed a statement by Woolworths’ press office.

On its part, LC Waikiki announced that it was investing $1 million to open the 11 000 Sqft shop that will employ more than 30 employees.

“The stable economy in Kenya has supported our investments as a gateway to growing our footprint in the country and the larger African market,” said LC Waikiki’s Country Manager, Kremena Pencheva.

The development is East Africa’s first open air shopping destination and is part of the investment portfolio of businessman Humphrey Kariuki. His other business interests include; Mount Kenya Safari Club, Great Lakes Africa Energy, Dalbit Petroleum, WOW Beverages (formerly Wines of the World) and Africa Spirits Limited among others.