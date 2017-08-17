Business highlights – August 17 2017 – Uganda licensed airline to give KQ a run for its money

Uganda-licensed airline to give KQ a run for its money:

Uganda has licensed a private airline that is bound to bring tough competition for Kenya Airways (KQ) which has previously dominated the skies in the East African region.

The new airline, Vule Airways Limited, is slated to commence its operations in November. It will operate flights within theEast African region and London, running both cargo andpassenger flights.

“We are going to start flights in November this year beginning with direct flights from Uganda to East African countries, London as well as internal flights from Entebbe to Arua, Kisoro, Kasese, Kalangala, and Moroto,” the Airline said.

Coffee sales resume with a price upsurge after two-week suspension:

Coffee auction resumed on Tuesday after a two-week suspension with the commodity prices increasing by 4% on the back of high demand.

A market report from Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE) indicates a 50-kilogramme bag on average fetched Sh21,630 from Sh20,703 in the previous sale.

The weekly coffee auction was suspended earlier this month just a week after resuming from a one-month break due to coffee shortage.

NCE chief executive Daniel Mbithi says there has been high demand from traders who run out of stocks during the closure. He added that the good prices for the commodity are expected to continue.

Prime Bank after-tax profits dip by 2.4% in HY1:

Prime Bank posted a net profit of Ksh894.9 million for the six months ended June 2017. This marked a marginal decline of 2.4% from Ksh916.2 million recorded in the same period last year.

The lender says it has maintained a stable loan book hence avoiding the pitfalls of bad loans.

The bank cashed in on government securities which increased byksh92 million posting a return of Ksh1 billion.

Interest income on loans dipped to Ksh2.3 billion down from 2.74 billion in a similar period in 2016.

Customer deposits grew by Sh5 billion, a 9.67 per cent jump, to Sh54.4 billion in six months but loans dipped by Sh4 billion to stand at Sh37 billion from Sh41 billion last year.