Sports highlights – August 16 2017 – Maria Sharapova to play first major game after 15 month ban:

Maria Sharapova to play first major game after 15-month ban:

Five-time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova has been given a wildcard to play in the US Open after a 15-month ban from tennis.

The former world number one was handed the ban after she tested positive for a heart disease drug Meldonium at the 2016 Australia Open.

Sharapova, 30, resumed playing tennis in April but was denied a wildcard to participate in the French Open. She was also eligible for a place in Wimbledon qualifying through her world ranking, but missed the event with an injury.

The Russian starlet has volunteered to speak to young tennis players at the USTA National Campus about the importance of the tennis anti-doping program

Bisping to face off Tony Bellew in boxing match:

UFC champion Michael Biswing has asked for a boxing fight with ex-WBC cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew. Biswing said he is ‘100%’ ready to take on 34-year-old Bellew.

Bellew, who has not fought since March when he beat heavyweight David Haye has accepted the challenge and said that he is ready to fight Biswing in a cage or in a ring.

Bisping tweeted he would fight Bellew, after his UFC middleweight title contest against Georges St-Pierre.

“Well it looks and sounds good to me,” Bellew replied: “I’ll provide a knockout to add to my highlight reel.”

Newcastle sign Stoke’s Joselu for £5 million:

Newcastle United have signed Spanish star Joselu for £5 million on a three-year contract. The 27-year-old striker has been playing for Stoke since June 2015.

Last season, the Sparniad played for Deportivo La Coruna on loan scoring six goals in 24 games throughout the season.

This is Rafael Benitez’s sixth summer signing since the club were promoted to the Premier League.

“I feel very happy, because I have signed for a very big club,” said Joselu.

Newcastle, who lost 2-0 to Tottenham on Sunday in their opening game of the season, have also signed defenders Florian Lejeune and Javier Manquillo and midfielders Mikel Merino, Christian Atsu and Jacob Murphy.