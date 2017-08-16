Sports highlights – August 16 2017 – Kenya launches bid to host 2023 IAAF World Championships:

Konta, Venus and Del Potro dominate Cincinnati opens:

World number seven Johanna Konta beat Dutch starlet, Kiki Bertens, to proceed to the third round at the Cincinnati Open.

Konta broke early on in the first to take the set 6-3 with a strong performance on her first serve.

Bertens, ranked 27th, broke Konta in the second set but the Briton found three breaks of her own to win 6-3 6-3.

Konta will now play either Alize Cornet of France or Slovakian Dominika Cibulkova next, while Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza beat Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Earlier in the day, Wimbledon 2017 finalist and world number nine Venus Williams beat fellow American Alison Riske 6-2 6-0 to ease into the second round.

Neymar appointed Handicap International’s ambassador:

Brazilian star Neymar became the first ever ambassador of the non-governmental organisation (NGO) Handicap International at a ceremony held in the UN headquarters in Geneva yesterday.

Handicap International advocates for the rights of the disabled.

The 25-year-old forward was elevated to the top of the giant “Broken Chair” monument, which sits in the main square outside the UN’s European headquarters. He dribbled and kicked balls into the small crowd assembled below, sending a few over the guarded gate of the UN compound.

Neymar, who is also Paris Saint-Germain’s newest acquisition, will be advocating for the rights of “people with disabilities in poor countries, victims of natural disasters and conflicts.”

Kenya launches bid to host 2023 IAAF World Championships:

Kenya is set to launch a bid to host the 2023 world athletics championships after successfully hosting the IAAF World Under-18 Championships in Nairobi in July.

Over the last decade, the country has hosted two international competitions.

If the bid succeeds, Kenya will be the first African country to host the flagship event.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Hassan Wario said Kenya had shown its capability when it brought together athletes from 130 countries to compete in the IAAF World Under-18 Championships in July.

“We have shown that we are capable to host smaller events, and it has now reached a time when we should host big competitions,” said Wario.