Raila set to contest Uhuru’s re-election in court

The National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition will openly contest President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election by taking the case to the Supreme Court, opposition leader Raila Odinga has said.

Speaking this afternoon (Wednesday, August 16, 2017) in Lavington Nairobi, Raila reaffirmed his earlier allegations that this year’s election was compromised in favour of Uhuru.

Accompanied by his running mate and NASA co-principal, Kalonzo Musyoka, Raila stated that his earlier call to supporters to protest the election by skipping work was in no way illegal and was done within the confines of the country’s Constitution.

“As Kenyans are butchered, they are being told not to protest against a leader who…misled them through computer generated fraud,” Odinga argued.

“We Kenyans will not let such impunity to continue any longer,” he said.

“The whole world knows that the election was hacked we refuse to let jubilee to turn our country into a banana republic the election was a sham. NASA shall not be party to it,” he continued.

A disgruntled Odinga told supporters that together, they will “hold vigils, beat drums and do everything to address the injustice being met on our country.”

He said that everything his party plans on doing will be grounded within the country’s laws.

He stated that Kenyans do not need to use violence to get the message across.

Raila also called on all African diplomats to show their solidarity with Kenyans.

He claimed that people are “under siege.”

“We have decided to move to the Supreme Court and lay before the world the making of a computer generated leadership. We act on behalf of those who have been blocked from seeking redress in court. NASA wants to show the world what transpired. This is just the beginning. We will not accept and move on,” Raila said.