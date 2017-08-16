Newspaper highlights – August 16 2017 – Governors to face corruption queries, says Devolution CS

Daily Nation

NGOs: We were shut down over plan to contest poll result in court:

Non-governmental organisations believe they were shut down because they were preparing to challenge President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election in court.

Officials of Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC), which was deregistered on Monday, said they had been holding consultations within the civil society to determine if to file a presidential petition by the Saturday deadline, which is set by law.

KHRC chairman Makau Mutua, while commenting on the petition, said he would not rule out anything.

“For now, we believe that they are going after us because they believe we have the wherewithal to challenge the (presidential) outcome,” said Professor Mutua from New York.

Police probe Sh160m theft at ICT Authority:

The audit report shows Sh77,023,581 was cashed from account number 3000850016 for government-funded projects from January 1 to July 6, 2017.

Sh995,650 was withdrawn from account 3000850024, for the Presidential Digital Talent Project (PDTP), in cash on January 10.

Detectives are investigating a well-orchestrated theft of more than Sh160 million at the ICT Authority.

The money was siphoned out of the authority between January 24 and July 6 in a scheme involving at least four senior managers and two banks.

An internal audit report by Manager-Internal Audit and Risk Patrick Machimbo Masika details how the heist was executed.

Governors to face corruption queries, says Devolution CS:

It is not over yet for governors who lost in the elections but still face audit queries or corruption-related cases in court.

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri said affected former county bosses will have to present themselves for scrutiny when summoned by parliamentary committees for accountability.

“They will be summoned as holders of that office and not as individuals. Any of them with questions to answer will continue doing so because the law must take its course,” Mr Kiunjuri said.

The CS made the remarks during a press conference on Tuesday in Nairobi where he also released dates and venues for the swearing-in of new governors, which will be confirmed upon being gazetted.

The Standard

All set for swearing in of new governors:

New governors will be sworn into office beginning Thursday, with the spotlight falling on budgets for inauguration to curb wastage of public funds.

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri yesterday said each county would determine its budget for the ceremony.

“Every governor will decide on the expenditure. If they want to be sworn into their offices with no ceremony, it is up to them,” Kiunjuri said yesterday as he detailed the schedule for the ceremonies for each of the 47 counties.

Already, Nairobi Governor-elect Mike Sonko has disregarded a budget of Sh25 million meant for the inauguration and wants the funds used to pay salary arrears for county workers.

Anger as State shuts down another NGO in crackdown:

A UN agency and an international rights group accused the Government of targeting groups critical of its actions.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein criticised the action taken against African Centre for Open Governance (AfriCOG) and Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC).

Meru Governor-elect Kiraitu Murungi, on his Twitter, said: “We formed KHRC in 1994 with Dr Mutunga and Prof Mutua while in Exile. De-registering it at this time is ill-advised #KHRC.”

The Law Society of Kenya said the NGO board’s decision to de-register KHRC and AfriCOG was illegal and asked acting Interior CS Fred Matiang’i to rescind the move.

Why NASA postponed election results briefing:

A delay by the electoral commission to provide all requested documents to facilitate verification of the presidential results reportedly prompted Opposition leaders to postpone their briefing yesterday.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) was unable to immediately furnish the National Super Alliance (NASA) with all the forms 34A that detail tallied results from each polling station, instead only committing to provide forms 34B that aggregate tallies at constituency level.

Opposition leaders led by Raila Odinga were in a day-long meeting with their technical teams that are verifying data from the IEBC against their own data.

The Star

11 governor losers to contest results in court:

Numerous court battles by politicians who lost in the General Election are expected as they attempt to stay out of the cold for the next five years.

At least 11 governor candidates who have indicated they would challenge their rivals’ win.

They cited irregularities during the voting and tallying of votes.

They include Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero (ODM) who lost to JP’s Mike Sonko, Meru’s Peter Munya (PNU) who lost to JP’s Kiraitu Murungi, Taita Taveta’s John Mruttu (ODM) who lost to Wiper’s Granton Samboja and Kajiado’s David Nkedianye (ODM) who lost to JP’s Joseph ole Lenku.

Produce Forms 34B now, NASA tells IEBC, as Aukot claims errors:

NASA is piling pressure on the IEBC to share the constituency Forms 34B on presidential results as Thirdway Alliance leader Ekuru Aukot said his audit of the results revealed anomalies.

The NASA presidential campaign team, headed by ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, yesterday in a statement said the IEBC, chaired by Wafula Chebukati, has “failed and refused” to share the forms from returning officers in 291 constituencies to eight presidential candidates and their agents.

“We call upon the commission to release and share all the constituency Forms 34B to party agents. The failure can only lead to a conclusion that the forms do not exist and the commission is busy generating fake forms to justify its declaration of results made on August 11,” read the statement.

NGOs move to court on the two-thirds gender rule:

Lobby group Centre for Rights Education and Awareness moved to court yesterday to stop the 12th Parliament from holding its first session.

CREW wants an order from the court directing Parliament to pass the necessary legislation to implement the two-thirds gender rule during its first sitting set for next week.

CREW and CRAWN Trust further want a declaration that the failure by Parliament to meet the two-thirds gender principle contemplated under articles 27(8) and 81(b) amounts to a violation of the rights of women to equality and freedom from discrimination and are a violation of the Constitution.

The petitioners want the court to declare that the composition of the National Assembly and Senate has failed to meet the constitutional threshold.

Business Daily

Growers reject State plan to allow cheap sugar imports:

A sugarcane farmers’ lobby has opposed plans by the government to allow Kenyan millers to import and re-brand sugar.

Farmers drawn from Kakamega, Busia and Bungoma counties noted that the move will deal a major blow to the already ailing sector.

The Kenya National Federation of Sugarcane Farmers says millers could end up importing sugar and forget their core business of crushing cane.

“Millers will concentrate on importing rather than manufacturing sugar. What will happen to cane farmers who depend on the crop to take care of their families?” posed the lobby’s deputy secretary general Simon Wesechere on Tuesday.

Telkom names chair of capital markets tribunal to its board

Telkom Kenya has appointed the chairman of the capital markets tribunal, Jinaro Kibet, to its board as part of two new independent directors in efforts to beef up management team.

The company also appointed Dorcas Kombo, a board member of power producer KenGen where she chairs the audit and risk management committee.

Mr Kibet, a partner at Nairobi-based law firm TripleOKlaw Advocates, is also a director at Unga Group Limited Prime Bank Limited, Strathmore Business School as well as Sicham Aviation Limited.

Ms Kombo is an auditing and human resources consultant and a former senior manager at PriceWaterhouseCoopers.

Sidian slips into loss on lower interest income:

Sidian Bank has slipped into the red in the six months to June weighed down by lower interest income as the rate cap regime narrowed the lender’s earnings from loans.

The Centum-backed tier III bank, formerly known as K-Rep, posted a loss of Sh122.7 million as at June 2017 compared to a net profit of Sh158.2 million made in a similar period a year earlier.

Net interest earnings plunged 40.7 per cent or Sh411 million to Sh0.59 billion from Sh1.01 billion in June 2016 — highlighting the impact of the rate caps which were not in place in the first half of last year.