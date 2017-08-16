News highlights – August 16 2017 – Gender CS orders woman reps to return Action Fund vehicles:

CS orders women reps to return NGAAF vehicles:

Youth and Gender Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki has told all 47 woman representatives who sat in the 11th parliament to return the cars allocated to them by the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF).

The CS said that most of the vehicles allocated to the legislators through NGAAF were still in use despite the fact the most of them had lost their seats in last week’s polls.

“A substantive number (11) of women representatives have lost their seats and subsequently their roles as patrons of the fund at the county level,” Ms Kariuki said during a meeting with the fund county coordinators at the Kenya School of Government.

400 dead, 600 missing as mudslides, floods hit Sierra Leone:

Over 400 people have been confirmed dead and 600 others missing after mudslides and flooding in hit Sierra Leone’s capital of Freetown on Monday, leaving morgues overflowing and residents desperately searching for loved ones

Sierra Leone’s President Ernest Bai Koroma pleaded for urgent support saying that entire communities had been wiped out.

More bodies are being pulled out of the mud and rumbles with a mass burial for the deceased scheduled for Wednesday.

The UN said its teams in Sierra Leone had mobilised and were supporting rescue efforts.

“Contingency plans are being put in place to mitigate any potential outbreak of waterborne diseases such as cholera, typhoid and diarrhoea, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

IEBC’s Roselyn Akombe cleared to travel to the US after hitch at JKIA:

IEBC commissioner Roselyn Akombe has been cleared to travel to the US on official assignment after a hitch at the immigration office forced her to spend the night at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Dr Akombe was on Tuesday night barred from travelling to New York after official at immigration offices refused to clear her citing “instructions from above”.

Her flight was scheduled for 10.45 pm aboard a Fly Emirates plane. She had already checked in, given a boarding pass but her luggage was removed from the plane after she was blocked from exiting.

The electoral commission has however confirmed in a tweet this morning that she had been cleared to proceed with the flight.