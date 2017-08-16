Murang’a Women petition Raila to concede defeat

A group of women from Murang’a County operating in Nairobi have petitioned National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga to call his supporters to maintain peace in the country.

Led by their matron, Anne Nyambura or By Grace, they have urged the NASA fraternity to embrace the brotherhood and enhance peace.

Anne categorically declared love for Uhuru’s administration noting that she sold her piece of land to raise money so that she could campaign for Kenyatta.

She called religious leaders and county administration to be on check in their areas of duty to avoid a similar scenario to that of 2007/2008 post election violence.

“I would like to urge county administrative to be on guard, personally I congratulate Murang’a South county deputy commissioner for the effort that he accorded me during the election,”she said.

She managed to ferry about 300 people to every polling station in Makuyu division which translated to higher voter turnout in the area.

Addressing the media in Nairobi, Anne said her love for the Uhuru administration could not equal any of her personal property.

“My love for Uhuru and his administration was immeasurable, now that the country is experiencing some kind of political tension, I would like to call Kenyans to remain calm and go back to work, “Anne said.

Anne, who holds Master’s Degree in Education Management and Administration from the University of Nairobi, says that the government that will come to power should be given space to work for the people.

She has been a lecturer at different Universities such as MKU and KCA among others. She advises that Kenya will only move forward if the leaders will break tribal ties and lead Kenyans towards a tribe-less future.