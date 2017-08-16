Business highlights – August 16 2017 – KQ employees sue carrier over termination following forensic audit report

Former senior KQ employees sue carrier over termination following forensic audit report:

Two former Kenya Airways (KQ) senior employees have sued the national carrier for sacking them over what they claim was a malicious termination that infringed on their constitutional rights.

Former KQ manager technical materials and services procurement Henry Owino Obonyo and counterpart former senior licensed aircraft engineer Alloice Odhiambo Lumutu are seeking to be reinstated or compensated for the ‘unfair dismissal’.

The two were suspended after a report from a forensic audit conducted by Deloitte on behalf of the national carrier “disclosed information warranting their termination”.

This position has been upheld by the Kenya Airways CEO and human resource director.

Government to import another three million bags of maize:

The government is set to import another 300 million bags of white maize in line with the extension of the Unga subsidy to feed the nation between now and the end of next month.

Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Cabinet Secretary Willy Bett has confirmed that they have applied to the National Treasury for at least Ksh 3 billion to facilitate the procurement of the maize to supplement the current harvest being received from various parts of the country.

Bett assured Kenyan that they will continue enjoying the subsidized maize flour at Ksh90 per two-kilogramme packet.

KRA officers, police raid AfriCOG offices in Lavington:

Police officers and Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officials on Wednesday morning jointly conducted a raid on Africa Centre for Open Governance (AfriCOG) offices at Lavington, Nairobi.

This came barely a day after the NGOs Coordinating Board requested the Director of Criminal Investigations Ndegwa Muhoro to halt the organisation’s operations.

Human rights lawyer Maina Kiai asked why the tax authorities had to bring three vanloads of police.

They say they have got a search warrant but the search warrant does not name AfriCOG. The order does not specify what they are coming to do,” he said. The NGOs Coordinating Board had accused AfriCOG of failing to register and operating illegal bank accounts.