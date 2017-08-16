Business highlights – August 16 2017 – ICTA on the spotlight over Ksh160 million theft:

Nakuru tourism sector thrives despite poll jitters:

The tourism sector in Nakuru County experienced a boom, defying uncertainties of the heated electioneering period.

Central Rift Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) Assistant Director Aggrey Maumo said on Tuesday that Lake Nakuru National Park was currently receiving at least 600 local and 120 international tourists daily.

“The General Election has not affected tourism flow in the Rift region as numbers are on the rise,” said Mr Maumo.

Mr Maumo attributed the inflow of tourists in the region to the annul Wildebeest migration at the Maasai Mara Game Reserve, which attracts thousands of international every year.

Nakumatt staff sue retailer over delayed salaries:

Nakumatt Supermarket employees have sued the retail chain over delayed salaries, adding to a litany of woes that have bedeviled the retailer.

The staff join list of creditors and entities seeking legal redress over the company’s failure to meet its financial obligations.

In the suit filed through the Kenya Union of Commercial, Food and Allied Workers (KUCFAW), the workers have accused Nakumatt of failing to pay them for overtime worked as well as failure to implement an 11% salary increase as agreed in their collective bargaining agreement (CBA).

Nakumatt has also unilaterally reduced the workers’ shift hours from 13 to 10 hours with the aim of cutting down their overtime pay.

ICT Authority on the spotlight over Ksh160 million theft:

The Information, Communication and Technology Authority has come under fire over what detectives have termed as a well-orchestrated theft of Ksh160 million from the authority.

Four senior staff of the ICT Authority are suspected to have defrauded the organisation up to Sh160 million within six months, an internal audit report shows.

The money is said to have been stolen from the authority between January 24 and July 6 in a scheme involving the four employees and two banks.

“Sh78,091,231 was withdrawn in cash from the authority’s bank account without supporting documents. The cash withdrawals were split in tranches of less than Sh500,000 to avoid the acting CEO’s approval,” details the report by Manager-Internal Audit and Risk Patrick Machimbo Masika.