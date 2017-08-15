Temple Management Company announces partnership with Jay Z’s Roc Nation

A month after the launch Temple Management Company (TMC) in East Africa, the management label hits yet another milestone with the launch of its new record label—Temple Music Limited (TMPL). This platform has been established for the development, production, promotion, and distribution of African talent to the world.

Living up to its global status, Temple Management Company also recently clinched a partnership with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation as a global distributor of Temple Music. This is a game changer that will benefit all its artists signed across West and East Africa – validating the company’s vision to remain leaders in African talent and event management outfit while representing the best talent in entertainment.

Speaking on this new addition to the Temple family, The Managing Director of Temple East Africa, Troy White asserted that the launch is a huge boost to the creative space in East Africa and Africa at large. He said: “We are excited that Temple Music will be providing an experience we have been eager to share for a long time,” adding on the Roc Nation merge: “Joining forces with Jay Z’s imprint Roc Nation is a true show for how we plan on doing it big, and we will keep pushing further by distributing East Africa’s most versatile quality content. East African music is about to go global!”

In East Africa, Temple Management has signed multi-talented artist Blinky Bill, radio host and emcee, Shaffie Weru and the exceptional DJs: DJ Adrian and Mix Master Lenny in the past one month. These artists represent East Africa’s fast rising lot and some of Africa’s most recognizable talent. In fact, they comprise a perfect mix and balance of the new wave versus the old music sounds. Within 18 months of its inception, Temple Management has been able to set standards in the talent management industry through its 360-management approach. TMC has made its mark in West, East, and South Africa through the offices in Nairobi, Kenya, and partnership with Johannesburg-based, urban digital platform Touch HD. Its newest addition, Temple Music, is a boost for the music industry in Africa.