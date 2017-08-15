Sports highlights – August 15 2017 – Usain Bolt to play for Manchester United in Legends game against Barcelona.

Tiger Woods had five different drugs in his system after arrest in May

Tiger Woods had five different drugs in his system, when arrested in May on suspicion of driving under the influence. The toxicology report released on Monday, one of the five medications found in his urine was the opioid painkiller hydrocodone. Also present were the powerful painkiller hydromorphone, anxiety drug alprazolam, sleep drug and THC, which is a chemical component of marijuana. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office made the results public but it is not yet known if Woods had prescriptions for all of the medications. Medical marijuana is legal in Florida. Woods in a statement said: “As I previously said, I received professional help to manage my medications. Recently, I had been trying on my own to treat my back pain and a sleep disorder, including insomnia, but I realise now it was a mistake to do this without medical assistance.”

Transfer window change to be voted on by the Premier League clubs

Premier League clubs are discussing plans to close the summer transfer window before the start of the season next year. The current window, in line with many other European leagues, closes on 31 August, almost three weeks after the start of the Premier League season. A vote is set to take place at the next shareholders meeting on 7 September. Liverpool tactician Jurgen Klopp and Swansea coach Paul Clement are among those to have called for a change. Fifa regulations state the transfer window should close by 1 September, or as near as practical if it clashes with a weekend. This has been a particular problem this season, with the future of several high-profile players who are expected to move between Premier League clubs – including Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk, Swansea’s Gylfi Sigurdsson and Everton’s Ross Barkley – unresolved. None played in the opening round of fixtures last weekend.

Usain Bolt to play for Manchester United in Legends game against Barcelona

The all-time United fan was to make his first appearance since retiring from athletics to line up alongside legends Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes at Old Trafford on September 2. But after pulling his hamstring in his final race at the World Championships in London last week, the 30-year-old athlete might not be fit, according to The Sun. A source said: “This has been his dream for many years. He’s desperate to do it as long as he can get over the injury.” The Jamaican sprinter will also train with German club Borussia Dortmund. Bolt said: “I’ve always said I wanted to play football. It’s something I’ll be good at.”