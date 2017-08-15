Sonko warns Kidero not to withdraw county funds, enter into contracts or remove materials from City Hall

Nairobi Governor-elect Mike Sonko has asked outgoing Governor Evans Kidero not to withdraw any funds from the City County account held at the Central Bank of Kenya.

In a letter addressed to Governor Kidero, Sonko said the governor should not remove any materials from City Hall or any other Nairobi County Office items.

Further, the Governor-elect wants Kidero not to enter into any contract with any third-party committing the Nairobi County resources in any manner effective August 8, 2017.

Sonko said it will prudent to ensure smooth transition of the reins of power in the Nairobi County from Kidero, stem financial hemorrhage, forestall collapse of services and to maintain accurate and proper records of the county government.

By close of business today August 15th Sonko said Governor Kidero should appoint a transition committee constituting of three members of his team and an equal number appointed from the governor elect side to help in the transition process.

“Please liaise with us in the meeting of the foregoing objectives to enable us secure the best interests of the residents of the Nairobi City County and note further that our client has instructed that in default of your responses by the close of businessAugust 15, 2017, we have instructions to seek legal redress,” reads the letter addressed to Kidero.

Sonko has threatened to file a suit in court should Kidero defy his instructions