Raila’s next move to be known tomorrow

The anticipated ‘major announcement’ by National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga slated for today has been called off.

In a statement to newsrooms, Nasa said the expected address to the nation will be delivered on Wednesday.

“We regret that the consultations are taking longer than anticipated and NASA will therefore not address Kenyans as projected today,” Nasa National Campaign Committee chairman Musalia Mudavadi said in statement.

Mudavadi, the NASA Summit was handling urgent issues which had taken longer than anticipated leading to the postponement but promising that the coalition will issue a comprehensive statement on Wednesday.

“Owing to the urgency, complexity and delicate nature of issues NASA Summit is handling, our consultations are on-going and progressing well,” he added.

Opposition Chief Raila Odinga on Saturday Opposition said his Nasa team will make known its stand after IEBC declared incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta as president- elect in Tuesday last week’s General elections.

Raila insists he is the rightful winner of a “stolen” election that handed victory to incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta.

On Sunday, he told cheering supporters, “We are not done yet. We will not give up. Wait for the next course of action” — and promised to give a major announcement today.