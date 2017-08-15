Raila’s next move to be known tomorrow

The anticipated ‘major announcement’ by National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga slated for today has been called off.
In a statement to newsrooms, Nasa said the expected address to the nation will be delivered on Wednesday.
“We regret that the consultations are taking longer than anticipated and NASA will therefore not address Kenyans as projected today,” Nasa National Campaign Committee chairman Musalia Mudavadi said in statement.
Mudavadi, the NASA Summit was handling urgent issues which had taken longer than anticipated leading to the postponement but promising that the coalition will issue a comprehensive statement on Wednesday.
“Owing to the urgency, complexity and delicate nature of issues NASA Summit is handling, our consultations are on-going and progressing well,” he added.
Opposition Chief Raila Odinga on Saturday Opposition said his Nasa team will make known its stand after IEBC declared incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta as president- elect in Tuesday last week’s General elections.
Raila insists he is the rightful winner of a “stolen” election that handed victory to incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta.
On Sunday, he told cheering supporters, “We are not done yet. We will not give up. Wait for the next course of action” — and promised to give a major announcement today.
You might also like
Epic Game of Thrones style
Ever since its premiere in 2011, Game of Thrones has clinched the highest number of TV Show followers. While many tune in for the dramatic plot twists and betrayals, the
Mutua to officially launch Chap Chap
Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua was today scheduled to officially launch the Maendeleo Chap Chap Movement at the Bomas of Kenya. It was expected that delegates from all 47 counties would
Government reduces street lighting tariff by 64pc as state moves to implement Last Mile Project in all 47 counties
The Government has reduced the country’s street lighting tariffs by 63.6 per cent as the state moves to provide electricity to all of Kenya’s 47 Counties. The move is
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!