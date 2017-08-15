News highlights – August 15 2017 – Lamu MP loses 10 close relatives in boat accident

Carol Ngumbu’s family demands justice

Ms Carol Ngumbu, the woman found dead alongside the electoral commission’s ICT manager, Mr Chris Msando, a fortnight ago has been laid to rest , but the family says they have been kept in the dark by authorities since she died.. Her father on Monday indicated that he had not been approached by police or any authority to update the family on the progress of the investigations. “No one has come to speak to us, we just finished the ceremony properly on Friday and laid my daughter to rest,” he said. Ms Ngumbu’s body was found next to Mr Msando’s at Muguga forest in Kikuyu on July 29. There had been reports that the ICT manager had been kidnapped on that fateful Friday and that he was last seen in the presence of Ms Ngumbu. Autopsy reports by government pathologist Johansen Oduor showed that the two had been strangled.

Shekue Kahale Mwanati loses 10 close relatives in boat accident

A Coast politician’s wife, two children, mother and brother were among ten close relatives who died when a boat capsized in the Indian Ocean. Shekue Kahale Mwanati, who contested the Lamu East parliamentary seat on an ODM ticket, also narrowly escaped death in the tragedy that occurred on Sunday. He was helped from the rough waters on Monday at 10am. The captain of the boat, Mohammed Shamtei, also died in the accident. The vessel was sailing from Faza to Lamu island and capsized in rough weather as it entered Mkanda Straits off the Lamu mainland. The ODM politician and his relatives were travelling from Kizingitini to Lamu Island when the boat capsized.

Two GSU officers critically injured in Bungoma crash

Two GSU officers are fighting for their lives after they were involved in an accident at Marakaru along the Kanduyi–Chwele road on Monday. The officers, alongside 15 others who sustained minor injuries, were aboard a police vehicle heading to Chwele market. Bungoma South OCPD David Kirui said the officers were on patrol when the incident happened. “The officers were ensuring all was well after elections when their car hit a pothole and rolled,” he said. Kirui said the two were seriously injured and were taken to Bungoma West hospital for specialised treatment.