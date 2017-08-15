GOtv launches CSR initiative themed on recently launched Jela 5-star show

Multichoice Kenya, via GOtv, has initiated a series of CSI programs targeting different prisons across the country. The corporate social investment initiative that seeks to uplift the well-being of prisoners mirrors the recent comedy show called Jela 5-Star on Maisha Magic East set around a short hold prison.

The countrywide initiative commenced at Kamiti Maximum Prison when GOtv and Maisha Magic East donated toiletries, clothing items, detergents, and GOtv decoders worth over Sh200,000/- to the prison during the launch.

“Jela 5-star is scripted and set around a prison and tells the story of inmates. In reality, we do not just want to make comedy out of real life scenarios, but we also want to use our influence and resources to play a positive role in the country. That is why GOtv has launched this initiative to spread cheer among inmates while also improving their lives.It is only by creating value for our customers, our employees and society at large that we’ll build a successful business for the future,” said Simon Kariithi, GM GOtv Kenya.

"We understand that inmates face a lot of challenges in prisons and need a relief from their day to day lives in remand. We know that entertainment is a powerful way to tell stories that touch the hearts and minds of people. That’s why we thought it important to come with the Jela 5 Star cast to enact the episodes and provide comic relief to the inmates." Timothy Okwaro, Mnet Director of East and Southern Channels

The cast and crew of Jela 5 Star also acted out snippets of the show to entertain the inmates. The Jela 5 Star inmate CSI initiative, which will be held once every two months at either a male or female prison in Kenya.

Jela 5 Star is one of the 15 local shows that Maisha Magic East launched for the year 2017/2018 in an effort to promote local productions. Jela 5 Star is a dramatic comical production that brings to life situations that can be tragic as they can be hilarious, highlighting through comedy, a few areas where remand prisoners would appreciate improvement.

The new comedy drama airs exclusively on Maisha Magic East on GOtv Channel 4 every Monday to Wednesdayfrom 8.30pm – 9.00pm.