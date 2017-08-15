Business highlights – August 15 2017 – Matatu owners counting massive losses due to post-poll uncertainties

Matatu owners counting massive losses due to post-poll uncertainties:

The Matatu industry has in the last five lost an estimated Ksh700 million owing to the current post-election tension the country.

According to Matatu Welfare Association Chairperson Dickson Mbugua the industry could be staring at an additional Sh300 million loss if normalcy is not restored in the next few days.

“If we go another three to four days, the loss will clock Sh1 billion. This is the money that we would have generated if we were to go on normal day-to-day PSV operations,” said Mr Mbugua.

Mbugua is now appealing to Kenyans in both the corporate and informal sectors to resume their duties and economic-related activities so that the country can move on.

Barclays records 12.5% dip in net profits for HY1:

Barclays Bank of Kenya has announced a half a billion decline in their profits after tax for the first six months of the year ended June 2017. This translates to 12.5% loss in net profits.

The lender recorded a profit of Ksh3.5 billion down from Ksh4 billion posted in a similar period last year.

Barclays Bank Kenya Managing Director, Jeremy Awori, has however said that the results are a demonstration of the bank’s resilience in a challenging operating environment despite tough macro-economic conditions and the new interest rates law.

However, direct interest charged on loans increased to Sh10.4 billion from Sh10.1 billion in 2016 on the back of increased lending by up to 6%.

Telco, CA in court over permit renewal row:

The Communications Authority (CA) is at loggerheads with telecommunications operator Airtel Kenya over the renewal of the telco’s operating permit, in a three-year standing tussle.

Airtel moved to the High Court seeking to block the regulator’s fresh demands that it pays $20.025 million (Sh2.062 billion) spectrum fees before the operator’s licence can be renewed.

However, Airtel insists that the CA had promised to merge its operating licences with the ones it purchased from Yu Mobile in 2014 for the $6.976 million (Sh718 million) it paid to acquire the Yu Mobile licences.

The demands have thrown Airtel’s status in limbo with its original licences having expired on January 27, 2014.