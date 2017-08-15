Business highlights – August 15 2017 – Fuel prices drop marginally in August monthly review

Tourist numbers stumble on poll jitters:

The tourism sector in the country is bearing the brunt of post poll jitters as the number of tourists visiting the country dwindles.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala said yesterday that negative coverage by the international press and perceived tensions after last week’s elections are hurting tourism prospects. Potential international tourists adopt a wait-and-see approach following the elections.

“Since the outcome of the election was announced, we have seen bed occupancy in Diani maintain a low of 60 per cent. Mombasa and Malindi are also very quiet,” said Mr Balala.

The CS said the country was still in the high season as far as tourist arrivals were concerned, which could last till April next year, but warned the negative international press coverage could hurt the industry.

DStv unveils upgraded packages to attract subscribers:

Pay-TV firm MultiChoice has upgraded its programmes packages in a bid to lure more subscribers in a highly competitive market.

Multichoice has increased the number of channels available on its DStv family package.

DStv will now offer the Spanish league La Liga on its Family Bouquet beside BBCLifestyle, Food Network, Cbeebies, Trace Mziki, and Africa Magic Epic that were previously available on higher-priced bouquets.

“Last year, we froze subscription prices and added more content and more importantly, brought down the English Premier League to the DStv Compact packages,” said Eric Odipo, MultiChoice Kenya managing director, in a statement.

Fuel prices drop marginally in August monthly review:

Motorists will enjoy a marginal decrease in pump prices after the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) released a monthly review of the prices.

Super petrol prices dropped by a shilling per litre while diesel and kerosene prices registered an increase of Ksh1.39 and Ksh0.86 per litre respectively.

ERC attributed the dip and increase in the fuel to the cost of imported refined petroleum products.

“While ensuring reasonable prices to consumer, the actual pipeline factor has been retained at 0.2 per cent, which is a reduction from the previous factor which was 0.25 per cent” ERC Acting Director Robert Oimeke said in a statement.