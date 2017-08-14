Use legal redress if aggrieved by election outcome, Uhuru tells poll losers

President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged leaders aggrieved by the election outcome to use constitutional means to resolve the political standoff.
Responding to Raila Odinga call for work boycott, President Kenyatta in an address to the nation said his government will not allow the loss of lives, destruction of property and looting.
“People are free to protest but the gov’t will not allow destruction of property,” Uhuru said.
“If you want to have a demonstration, organize with the police. You don’t need permission from me or Jubilee,” he added.
However, he asked police to use restraint when handling protesters.
The head of state said Kenyans have stated clearly the election is behind them and majority have returned to work.
Uhuru called for peace, love and tranquility.
