Ukambani MPs tell to Kalonzo to ignore Raila, join Jubilee for the sake of development

A section of Ukambani leaders want Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka to join President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto for the sake of development in their region.
Led by immediate former Kitui Senator David Musila, they said as it will not be noble for the county to stay in the opposition for the next five years.
“It will not be in our best interest to stay in opposition as Ukambani,” Musila told a press conference at parliament buildings.
Kalonzo who was Raila Odinga’s running mate in the just concluded general elections were defeated by President Uhuru Kenyatta.
Uhuru got 8,203,290 votes (54.27%) against Raila Odinga’s 6,762,224 votes (44.74%).
However, Raila Odinga has disputed the results saying he will not allow President Uhuru Kenyatta to get away with “another stolen victory”.
