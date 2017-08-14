Sports highlights – August 14 2017 – Real Madrid beat Barcelona 3-1 in Spanish Super Cup first leg

Real Madrid beat Barcelona 3-1 in Spanish Super Cup first leg

Real Madrid beat Barcelona 3-1 in a thrilling Spanish Super Cup first leg on Sunday night as Cristiano Ronaldo scored and was then sent off. In the second half, Gerard Pique’s own goal put Real ahead abefore Lionel Messi equalised from the penalty spot safter Luis Suarez was fouled by Keylor Navas. Ronaldo, on as a substitute, was booked for taking his shirt off to celebrate his spectacular strike three minutes later. That was followed swiftly by a second yellow card for diving following a challenge by Samuel Umtiti and an angry Ronaldo appeared to push referee Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea on his way off the field. Marco Asensio wrapped up the victory for 10-man Real with a brilliant finish in the 90th minute, condemning new Barca boss Ernesto Valverde to defeat in his first competitive match at the Nou Camp. The two sides will play the second leg at the Bernabeu on Wednesday.

Manchester United embarrassed West Ham 4-0

Jose Mourinho’s team started the new premier league season on a higher note as they were a constant threat offering excitement to their supporters on the opening weekend of the new Premier League season match against West Ham .Lukaku, a new signing from Everton, put the Red Devils ahead with a rising drive off the post after racing onto Marcus Rashford’s pass. He then doubled the lead after half-time, glancing in a header from Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s inswinging free-kick. United teenager Rashford curled against the inside of Joe Hart’s left-hand post before substitute Anthony Martial ended the match as a contest with a slick finish. There was still time for a fourth, however, as Paul Pogba curled in from distance. The Red Devils have now lost only one of their 14 opening-day Premier League fixtures at Old Trafford, while West Ham’s season began with a record 11th defeat.

Hellen Obiri wins 5000m gold for Kenya

Olympic 5,000m silver medallist Kenya’s Hellen Obiri claimed her first major when she ran a tactical race to defeat Ethiopian Almaz Ayana of the World 5,000m title at the Olympic Stadium in London on Sunday. After a breathtaking mind game, Ayana and Obiri broke from the pack with 1,200m gone, with the Kenyan trialling the Ethiopian for the better part of the race. Ayana led through the bell before Obiri teased the Ethiopian for a moment after injecting some pace. However, it’s Obiri, who stepped on her gas pedal with 300m to go overtaking the Olympic and World 10,000m champion to win in 14 minutes and 34.86 seconds.