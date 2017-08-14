Sports highlights – August 14 2017 – Neymar feels ‘more alive than ever’ in PSG

Neymar feels ‘more alive than ever’ in PSG

Neymar says he feels “more alive than ever” after starring on his Paris St-Germain debut on Sunday since completing a world-record 222million euro move from Barcelona. He scored a goal assisting PSG to a 3-0 victory at Guingamp. Some critics have argued that leaving Barcelona for Ligue 1 is a step down, but the Brazilian star is happy with his decision. “I knew it would be very difficult to leave Barca but I am very happy to be here. People think that you die after leaving Barca, but no, it’s the opposite. I’m more alive than ever, I play, I’m very happy. The country, the city and the team change, but football is the same.” he said. After Jordan Ikoko’s own goal gave PSG a 52nd-minute lead, Neymar brilliantly set up Edinson Cavani to make it 2-0 before opening his account for the club with a simple close-range finish with eight minutes left.

Alexander Zverev beats Roger Federer in Montreal final to win Rogers Cup

Germany’s Alexander Zverev became the third man to beat Roger Federer this year as the he won his fifth title of 2017 in Montreal. The eighth seed, won 6-3 6-4 at the Rogers Cup to claim his second Masters 1000 title and extend his winning run to 10 matches. Federer, 36, lost for just the third time in 38 matches this year. The Swiss can still take the number one ranking if results go his way at the Cincinnati Open this week. Either Federer or Rafael Nadal will replace Andy Murray at the top of the standings on 21 August. Zverev gave further evidence that he is a contender for the biggest titles as he became only the second active player after Jo-Wilfried Tsonga to win two Masters titles, outside the ‘Big Four’ of Federer, Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Murray. The German has drawn level with Federer on a Tour-leading five titles in 2017, following up last week’s victory in Washington.

Yego blames groin injury for poor performance

Kenya’s Julius Yego said he will have to find a lasting solution to his nagging groin problem which cost him both the Rio Olympic Games and World Championships javelin titles. Yego gave up his World Javelin title to Johannes Vetter from Germany whose first attempt of 89.89 metres proved enough to beat the rich field at the Olympic Stadium in London on Saturday. Yego said it was the same groin injury that almost cost him the Commonwealth Games victory in 2014 in Glasgow. “Even though I won I was in great pain. It’s the same problem that saw me withdraw from the Olympics after the third throw,” said Yego. He failed to score in his first attempt but returned to throw 76.29 and 75.31 to finish last in the final that featured 13 athletes. “I felt some piercing pain in the groin on my right leg after the first attempt. I tried to get some good momentum in the second and third attempts but I just couldn’t. I was fine when I came to London with just some slight ankle injury that I was managing well.” Yego added.