Newspaper highlights – August 14 2017 – President Uhuru, DP Ruto to be sworn in on August 29

Daily Nation

Calm returns to several parts of Nairobi:

Normality and calm has been restored in several parts of the capital city, Nairobi Regional Co-ordinator Bernard Leparmarai said on Sunday.

The senior provincial administrator termed the violent protests in Kibra, Mathare and Kawangware in Nairobi and in parts of Kisumu County as “criminal”, saying the involved youth were interested in looting.

Violence was witnessed in these areas over the past four days, leading to the death of several people — including a young girl.

Stephanie Moraa, 10, is said to have been shot dead by police officers in Mathare but, on Sunday, Mr Leparmarai said there was no evidence that the bullets that killed her were actually discharged from a police gun.

Top Somalia jihadist turns himself over to government:

A one-time deputy leader and spokesman for Somalia’s Al-Shabaab insurgents defected to the country’s government on Sunday, a local official said.

Muktar Robow was the subject of a $5 million (Sh500m) bounty from the United States for his role with the Al-Qaeda linked Islamist militants.

But his split with former Shabaab leader Ahmed Abdi Godane four years ago led him to seek safety in his hometown in Somalia’s southwest Bakool region, though he never formally renounced the insurgency.

“Muktar Robow defected from Shabaab and he is now in Hudur meeting with government officials,” district commissioner Mohamed Moalim told reporters, referring to the Bakool district capital.

Migori county commissioner refutes KNCHR claims:

Migori County security committee has differed with the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) on claims that two people were shot dead by police in the area.

The committee said they had not seen the dead bodies the commission was referring to.

“We have done investigations and there is nothing like that. Nobody has been killed in Migori since the onset of the post poll chaos,” said Joseph Rotich, the county commissioner.

He said police officers have opened up roads leading into and out the county that had been barricaded by the protesting youths.

The Standard

President Uhuru, DP Ruto to be sworn in on August 29:

President Uhuru Kenyatta will be sworn in for his second and last term in office on August 29 if his victory is not challenged in the Supreme Court.

According to the law, the President-elect and his deputy are to be inaugurated on the Tuesday following the 14th date of the declaration of presidential election results, if no petition is filed.

This means that Uhuru and his deputy William Ruto will take oath of office in the presence of Chief Justice David Maraga on August 29, barring a court petition.

Church leaders urge politicians to heal divisions:

Church leaders pleaded with rival political factions to close ranks to heal the divisions in the country caused by the disputed presidential vote.

The clergy in sermons in various churches also urged security forces to exercise restraint while quelling protests to avoid loss of lives.

Anglican Archbishop Jackson ole Sapit and Provost Sammy Wainaina urged National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate Raila Odinga to commit to pursue the election dispute in the Supreme Court.

Speaking after a church service at the All Saints Cathedral, Archbishop Sapit asked the politicians who had lost to accept the verdict of the people and let the country move on.

Police used in anti-riot shootings ordered to surrender guns for tests:

Police officers who used their guns to quell protests following the announcement of the winner of the presidential elections have been ordered to surrender them for ballistic tests.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Joel Kitili also instructed his juniors to investigate all cases where the weapons were used and led to fatalities and injuries.

At least 24 people have been killed since the August 8 elections in various parts of the country. Dozens others are nursing wounds in various hospitals.

Mr Kitili sent a memo to his juniors on Saturday and ordered a thorough probe into the killings and injuries following an outcry that police were using excessive force.

The Star

False photos shared on social media to fuel tension — NCIC:

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission has warned social media users against posting false photos aimed at fueling political tension.

Chairman Francis ole Kaparo yesterday said some photos circulated on social media platforms are of previous incidents, while others were lifted from incidents in other countries.

He warned online users that they risk facing legal action for inciting others.

“Social media users are doing a disservice to this country by posting false photos meant to divide the people on political grounds,” Kaparo said.

This comes after photos of the 2007-08 post-election violence emerged on some online platforms and passed off as those of this weekend’s violence.

Raila calls for work boycott, plans to reveal poll results:

Opposition leader Raila Odinga yesterday said he will not allow President Uhuru Kenyatta to get away with “another stolen victory”.

Giving the clearest indication that he won’t concede defeat, the NASA leader insisted that Uhuru, who was on Friday night declared the winner of the 2017 Presidential election, “must go”.

Addressing charged rallies in Kibera and Mathare, Raila, whose fourth presidential run flopped, warned that the Jubilee administration would pay for shedding innocent blood.

“It won’t be possible for Uhuru to steal our victory again. It won’t happen and we won’t allow him to do that,” Raila proclaimed in Mathare.

Uhuru has 26 days to hold Parliament sitting:

President-elect Uhuru Kenyatta, who won a second term, has 26 days to convene the first sitting of Parliament.

The Constitution gives the President sweeping powers to decide when the bicameral House can hold its inaugural sitting after the General Election.

According to the Constitution, the President must publish the appointed date in the official Kenya gazette.

The Constitution requires that the first sitting of Parliament be held within 30 days of the election, this means the deadline is September 8.

Meanwhile, Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission chairman Wafula Chebukati has 14 days after the election within which to publish names of elected and nominated political leaders to pave way for their swearing in.

Business Daily

DStv disowns claims of indecent cartoon programme:

Pay-TV firm MultiChoice, which owns the DStv brand, has distanced itself from lewd content claimed to feature on its Cartoon Network content.

MultiChoice Africa said in a statement that content doing rounds on social media bearing the Cartoon Network (CN) banner was not produced by the entertainment firm, which is known for producing children programmes.

MultiChoice was responding to concerned customers who sought clarification on the issue after a picture of a TV station running lewd material bearing the CN banner surfaced online.

“We are aware of the justified concern of some of our African viewers regarding what purportedly shows inappropriate content on Cartoon Network. We can confirm that these images are not authentic and have never been broadcasted on any official Cartoon Network platforms in Africa,” MultiChoice said in a statement.

Maersk owners eye infrastructure deals with Sh57bn fund:

A new Danish investor-backed private sector fund with an initial financial war chest of $550 million (Sh57.1 billion) has been launched, with an eye on mega infrastructure deals in Kenya and Africa.

A.P. Moller Holding, which controls Danish shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk, said in a statement the fund has received commitments of $550 million and aims to raise $1 billion (about Sh103 billion).

Its other backers are Danish pension funds PKA, PensionDanmark and Medical Doctors’ Pension Fund.

“Africa, with a working-age population likely to reach more than one billion people in the next decades, has a pressing requirement for more investments in infrastructure,” said Robert Mærsk Uggla, CEO of A.P. Moller Holding.

US tobacco firm loses Sh274m in Kenya operation:

US tobacco firm Alliance One has confirmed losing another $1.07 million (Sh110 million) in storage costs after the firm stopped buying leaf in Kenya in 2015.

The tobacco merchant also revealed that it had spent $1.6 million (Sh164 million) in legal fees to settle a case where Alliance One executives were alleged to have engaged in accounting fraud in the Kenyan operation.

Alliance One blamed the Kenyan costs for pushing the firm deeper into the red with a net loss of $32.5 million in the first quarter ended June 2017, compared to $31.5 million in a similar period a year earlier.