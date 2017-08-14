News highlights – August 14 2017 – Calm returns to several parts of Nairobi

Top Somali jihadist turns himself over to government

A one-time deputy leader and spokesman for Somalia’s Al-Shabaab insurgents Muktar Robow defected to the country’s government on Sunday. He was the subject of a $5 million (Ksh500 million) bounty from the United States for his role with the Al-Qaeda linked Islamist militants. But his split with former Shabaab leader Ahmed Abdi Godane four years ago led him to seek safety in his hometown in Somalia’s southwest Bakool region, though he never formally renounced the insurgency. “Muktar Robow defected from Shabaab and he is now in Hudur meeting with government officials,” district commissioner Mohamed Moalim told reporters, referring to the Bakool district capital. Godane was killed by a US air strike in 2014, but the bad blood between the militants and Robow appeared to have continued.

President Uhuru, DP Ruto to be sworn in on August 29

President Uhuru Kenyatta set to be sworn in for his second and final term in office on August 29 if his victory is not challenged in the Supreme Court. As the law states, the President-elect and his deputy are to be inaugurated 14 days after the first Tuesday following the declaration of the presidential vote if no petition is filed which means that Uhuru and his deputy William Ruto will take oath of office in the presence of Chief Justice David Maraga on August 29, barring a court petition. According to Garissa Town MP Aden Duale, the National Assembly and the Senate will be convened by August 22 for the swearing-in of MPs, election of Speaker and deputy speakers and also constitution of committees of the Houses.

Calm returns to several parts of Nairobi

Nairobi Regional Co-ordinator Bernard Leparmarai on Sunday assured Kenyans that calm has been restored in several parts of the capital city. The senior provincial administrator termed the violent protests in Kibra, Mathare and Kawangware in Nairobi and in parts of Kisumu County as “criminal”, saying the involved youth were interested in looting. Violence was witnessed in these areas over the past four days, leading to the death of several people — including a young girl. Stephanie Moraa, 10, is said to have been shot dead by police officers in Mathare but, Mr Leparmarai said there was no evidence that the bullets that killed her were actually discharged from a police gun. “Investigations are ongoing. We cannot confirm that police, indeed, shot people dead because they did not use live bullets anywhere, but we will investigate.”He said asking asked Kenyans to go back to work, now that elections are over.