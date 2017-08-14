Kenya makes history during the 2017 General Elections(PHOTOS)

Kenya makes history during the 2017 General Elections(PHOTOS)
August 14, 2017 67 Views

Kenya’s most anticipated general elections are officially over with some of the incumbent leaders losing their positions while other retaining theirs.

Declaring the results of the presidential candidate on Friday the 11,August 2017, the chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, Mr. Wafula Chebukati, said that Mr. Kenyatta had garnered 8,203,290 votes, representing 54.27 per cent of the votes cast with opponent Raila Odinga gaining 6,762,224 votes, representing 44.74 per cent of the votes cast.

In total, 15,073,662 people cast their votes, representing 78.91 per cent of the registered voters.

Here are Pictures covering the whole process of voting to presidential candidate announcing.Photos: Edwin Gitobu/Xnews.

Voters queue at Moi Avenue Primary Polling station ready to cast their votes.

Police officer maintains Security at Moi Avenue Primary poling station on 8 August 2017.

East Africa Election officials at the Polling station

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati briefs Journalists at the National Tallying center on Tuesday 8,August 2017

Alliance of Real Change party presidential candidate Abduba Dida concedes defeat at the Bomas of Kenya.

Deputy President William Ruto (left) speaks to Acting Cabinet for Security Fred Matiangi (right) ahead of Presidential Candidate Results release at the Bomas of Kenya on Friday 11, August 2017.

Gatundu South Member of Parliament Mose Kuria (center) with Big Ted (right)at the Bomas of Kenya.

NASA Chief Agent and Co-principal Musalia Mudavadavi(center) with other Alliance Members address the media at the National Tallying Center in Bomas on Friday.

IEBC Election Officials at the National Tallying Center in Bomas of Kenya

International Election observers follow proceedings of the Presidential results released by the IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati.

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati(standing at the Podium) release the presidential results.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairperson Wafula Chebukati signs the presidential results.

President Elect Uhuru Kenyatta and His Deputy William Ruto displays the Certificate received from the IEBC after their re-election as the President and Deputy (respectively) of Republic of Kenya

President-Elect Uhuru Kenyatta addresses the nation at the Bomas of Kenya after he was announced the president of Kenya for the second term.

Previous Business highlights - August 14 2017 - Internet subscriptions decline in Q3 2016-2017
Next Sports highlights - August 14 2017 - Neymar feels 'more alive than ever' in PSG
Tags (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati2017 general electionsBomet Governor Isaac RutoChris MusadoDeputy President William RutoElectoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC)IEBC CEO Ezra ChilobaPresident Uhuru Kenyatta
Category PhotosPolitics

You might also like

Mutua blasts a scheme to delay August polls
News 0 Comments

Mutua blasts a scheme to delay August polls

Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua has alleged of a ploy by a section of the political class to postpone the forthcoming General elections through court cases. Speaking today morning while receiving

Samuel Wamathai sworn in as Nyeri County Governor
Politics 0 Comments

Samuel Wamathai sworn in as Nyeri County Governor

Nyeri Deputy Governor Ambassador Samuel Wamathai has been sworn in as the new Nyeri governor. Mr Wamathai was sworn as the new county boss following the death of incumbent Nderitu Gachagua.

Latest news headlines- February 9 2017 Court declares Kenya refugee repatriation order illegal
News 0 Comments

Latest news headlines- February 9 2017 Court declares Kenya refugee repatriation order illegal

Court declares Kenya refugee repatriation order illegal The High Court has today declared the move by the government to close the Dadaab camp illegal.Judge John Mativo gave several reasons for

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be first to comment this post!

Leave a Reply