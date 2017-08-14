Kenya makes history during the 2017 General Elections(PHOTOS)

Kenya’s most anticipated general elections are officially over with some of the incumbent leaders losing their positions while other retaining theirs.

Declaring the results of the presidential candidate on Friday the 11,August 2017, the chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, Mr. Wafula Chebukati, said that Mr. Kenyatta had garnered 8,203,290 votes, representing 54.27 per cent of the votes cast with opponent Raila Odinga gaining 6,762,224 votes, representing 44.74 per cent of the votes cast.

In total, 15,073,662 people cast their votes, representing 78.91 per cent of the registered voters.

Here are Pictures covering the whole process of voting to presidential candidate announcing.Photos: Edwin Gitobu/Xnews.