Kenya makes history during the 2017 General Elections(PHOTOS)

Kenya’s most anticipated general elections are officially over with some of the incumbent leaders losing their positions while other retaining theirs.
Declaring the results of the presidential candidate on Friday the 11,August 2017, the chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, Mr. Wafula Chebukati, said that Mr. Kenyatta had garnered 8,203,290 votes, representing 54.27 per cent of the votes cast with opponent Raila Odinga gaining 6,762,224 votes, representing 44.74 per cent of the votes cast.
In total, 15,073,662 people cast their votes, representing 78.91 per cent of the registered voters.
Here are Pictures covering the whole process of voting to presidential candidate announcing.Photos: Edwin Gitobu/Xnews.
You might also like
Mutua blasts a scheme to delay August polls
Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua has alleged of a ploy by a section of the political class to postpone the forthcoming General elections through court cases. Speaking today morning while receiving
Samuel Wamathai sworn in as Nyeri County Governor
Nyeri Deputy Governor Ambassador Samuel Wamathai has been sworn in as the new Nyeri governor. Mr Wamathai was sworn as the new county boss following the death of incumbent Nderitu Gachagua.
Latest news headlines- February 9 2017 Court declares Kenya refugee repatriation order illegal
Court declares Kenya refugee repatriation order illegal The High Court has today declared the move by the government to close the Dadaab camp illegal.Judge John Mativo gave several reasons for
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!